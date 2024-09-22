Returning Gardner shines as Aussies scrap series-sealing win

It was not Australia's most clinical performance but they still consigned the White Ferns to a ninth-straight defeat

Ashleigh Gardner starred with the ball in her return to Australia’s XI, helping her team scrap their way to a 29-run series-sealing victory over New Zealand in the second T20I in Mackay.

After Alyssa Healy’s 25-ball 38 handed Australia a flying start at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, a career-best haul from leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (4-20) triggered a record collapse that saw the hosts bowled out for 142.

The White Ferns sniffed a chance to snap their eight-game losing streak, but after opener Suzie Bates (34 from 34) their next highest contribution was Maddy Green’s 21 as the tourists were restricted to 7-113.

Australia were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field, grassing several simple chances, but Gardner (3-16), Annabel Sutherland (1-18) and Megan Schutt (0-17) turned the screws to defend the below-par total.

The result means Australia have sealed a series win with a game to play, while it has also extended New Zealand's record T20I winless streak to nine.

While Bates set about anchoring the chase, her opening partner Georgia Plimmer (9 from 16) floundered, allowing the required rate to creep up before she was bowled by Georgia Wareham, ending a 37-run first-wicket stand.

The job got tougher when form first drop Kerr (6 from 11) was bowled by Gardner who impressed with the ball on her return after missing the opening game of the series.

When Bates’ innings came to an end courtesy of a brilliant overhead grab from Phoebe Litchfield on the inner ring, the equation for the White Ferns became 91 from 59 balls.

New Zealand sorely needed a big innings from Sophie Devine, playing her first game since her run in The Hundred was prematurely ended by an ankle injury.

She rode her luck, with Australia missing a chance to run out the White Ferns skipper before Darcie Brown put down a straightforward chance in gully.

But Devine could not capitalise, adding just one run to her tally before she was caught on four by Sophie Molineux, leaving the tourists – who cannot lay claim to the batting depth Australia possesses – with too much to do at 4-68.

Earlier, Healy won the toss and elected to set a target before punishing the White Ferns in the Powerplay.

The Australian captain struck six boundaries as her side raced to 1-48 from the first six overs, but there was no magic milestone moment for her opening partner Beth Mooney, bowled by Fran Jonas for 10 in her 100th T20I.

Healy’s onslaught ended when she holed out to the safe hands of Kerr at deep midwicket in the 10th over, but at 2-71 at the midway mark with Ellyse Perry comfortable, the Australians appeared well set for a big finish.

That rapidly changed after Perry (34 off 33) was run out in odd circumstances, caught wandering down the crease seemingly unaware the ball that had hit her toe and ballooned up had in fact fallen directly behind her.

First-game hero Phoebe Litchfield (8) was given an early life when Fran Jonas dropped a simple chance when the left-hander was on one, but it mattered little when part-timer Brooke Halliday bowled her the following over.

Kerr then deceived Ashleigh Gardner (18 from 19) with her wrong-un next ball, leaving Australia wobbling at 5-115 with 4.5 overs remaining.

Australia boast an ultra-deep batting line-up that includes Renegades opener Sophie Molineux coming in at No.10, and they were forced to draw on it as the wickets continued to tumble.

A triple-wicket maiden from Kerr in the 19th sapped any hopes of a late flurry, and while Darcie Brown fended off a hat-trick delivery, Annabel Sutherland holed out early in the final over as Australia were bowled out by New Zealand in a T20I for the first time since 2017.

Their collapse of 7-28 was their biggest 4th to 10th wicket collapse in a T20I, eclipsing the 7-39 they lost against India in the opening game of the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand will now fly to Brisbane for the third and final T20I at Allan Border Field on Tuesday.

CommBank T20I Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

First T20: Australia defeated New Zealand by five wickets

Second T20: Australia defeated New Zealand by 29 runs

Third T20: September 24, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 7.10pm