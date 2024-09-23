'Couldn't believe it': Elliott's record haul destroys Tassie

10:04 Play video Victoria v Tasmania | One-Day Cup

Son-on-of-a-gun Sam Elliott stunned even himself after returning Victoria's best ever men's one-day figures, before seeing his side home with the bat in a low-scoring win at the Junction Oval.

Elliott bowled into the wind and snared 7-12 from eight overs, second only to Shaun Tait's 2004 haul of 8-43 on the overall list of best One-Day Cup figures in the competition's history, to roll Tasmania for just 126 on Monday.

The Vics were wobbling at 6-72 in their reply on a St Kilda pitch juiced up to ensure it stays in shape for three games in five days.

But captain Will Sutherland (36no from 48 balls) and Elliott (19no off 28) teamed up to get their side over the line by four wickets.

Elliott's father Matthew, the 21-Test former batter, would have been chuffed with a few of his middle child's pull shots as part of an unbeaten 56-run partnership with Sutherland.

Incidentally, the elder Elliott missed the 24-year-old's bowling spell due to work commitments, but saw Sam hit the winning runs.

"I don't know how to describe it. It was just one of those days when everything sort of clicked, it felt very good," said the younger Elliott.

"It has been my role last year (as well), coming on through the middle and try to take wickets. Just excited it all came together today.

"I just couldn't believe it. It felt like a bit of a blur then all the boys were coming in and getting around me. It just sort of happened."

Tasmania lost 7-38 after Elliott was brought on second change, with only a 34-run last-wicket stand between new recruit Matthew Kuhnemann and Gabe Bell seeing them reach triple figures.

No Vic had ever previously taken a seven-wicket haul in a men's domestic one-dayer, with Elliott's record made even more impressive given he made a technical tweak during the warm-ups.

"I actually changed something at the start of the game with my wrist," said Elliott.

"It was a bit inconsistent but it felt like the good balls were really good. I think the most exciting thing is I can probably go back to training and work on a few things consistency-wise. It's good it paid off in the moment.

"I just tried to come down the back of (the ball) a bit more. It might not seem like a big change but it definitely felt different coming out of the hand. It was just one of those things that I felt like the energy wasn't quite right behind it, so I decided today to try it."

Elliott spent four months over the winter playing for Waratah Cricket Club in Darwin, featuring as a specialist batter only, while also increasing his run-up speed from 21.5kph to 24.5kph during the pre-season.

"It might not seem like a big jump, but my body was certainly feeling it at the first couple of sessions that we did," he said.

"I think that's probably the major thing that we've been working on all pre-season that has led to a ball-speed increase. But today was coming into the wind, so just had to try and push through it and hold my body up when I got to the crease."

Elliott played all seven of Victoria's 50-over matches last season but is now eager to add to his two first-class caps when the Sheffield Shield season begins next month.

"I've had a little bit of a taste, but I'm always keen to play as much cricket as possible," he said. "Breaking into the Shield team (is difficult) – we've got such a strong team.

"I feel like I can try and push my case and just apply some pressure, and hopefully the coaches can see that I'm just trying to work really hard."

Sutherland, who inserted his opponents after winning the toss on a cloudy Melbourne morning, got his season off to a flyer when he hung on to a remarkable juggling catch to dismiss Mitchell Owen in the first over of the match.

Brought on second change, Elliott took a wicket first ball and then had three victims with his first 10 deliveries as the experienced trio of Jordan Silk (7), jake Weatherald (top scorer with 31 from as many balls) and Matthew Wade (8) were all caught attempting slashing strokes.

He completed his first career five-for when Beau Webster was caught-behind and soon had remarkable figures of 7-8 from 6.2 overs.

Reigning Sheffield Shield player of the season Webster took three wickets from the same end where Elliott had caused the carnage.

But Sam Harper's quickfire 42 from 32 balls had broken the back of the chase despite a string of single-digit scores from the hosts' top-order.

"It feels like it's happened to us two years in a row now, the 10am start in Victoria on one that nipped all day to be fair – so we can't really blame the toss too much," said Webster.

"That's ok. We nicked a lot of cut shots and a couple of half volleys so you move on to the next one.

"The big fella (Elliott) had a day out with his seven-for and finished off nicely with the bat. Definitely not panic meetings at all after that."

Both Victoria and Tasmania face Queensland in their next match; the Tigers remain in Melbourne to face them at the same venue on Wednesday, while the Vics host the Bulls on the AFL grand final public holiday Friday.