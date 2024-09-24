SA snatch dramatic win to end WA hoodoo

Nathan McAndrew and Ben Manenti come up clutch as South Australia steal an unlikely victory

A starring five-wicket haul from Nathan McAndrew and two clutch wickets at the death from Ben Manenti have seen South Australia snatch an unlikely victory over Western Australia.

WA needed 34 runs with seven wickets remaining at the halfway point of their chase but an inspiring spell from McAndrew set up a two-run win for SA.

McAndrew took four wickets in the space of three overs (4-6 in 10 balls) to run through WA's middle order to give his side a shot.

But in keeping his fast bowlers on in defence of his side's first-innings 166, captain Nathan McSweeney soon ran out of overs from McAndrew, Henry Thornton and Wes Agar.

With two wickets remaining and seven runs still to get, the final overs had to be delivered by allrounders Liam Scott and Manenti. But with Ashton Turner (53) still at the crease, WA were still in the box seat.

Manenti managed to slide one across the opposition skipper, getting a fine edge before Harry Nielsen took a sharp catch with the gloves.

The 'keeper was called into action again for the final wicket, with second-gamer Bryce Jackson over-balancing and finding himself stumped.

The result snaps South Australia's 11-game losing streak against the side from the west in the One-Day Cup.

Earlier, Jackson had been the hero for Western Australia, taking a state-record 6-31 from his nine overs.

With steep bounce and a good amount of swing, Jackson was more than a handful for the SA batters and the top order was reduced to 4-37 in the 12th over.

A 98-run stand between Daniel Drew (49) and Liam Scott (46) got SA back into a position where they could potentially build a substantial score, but when Jackson dismissed both in the space of two overs, the rest of the order was soon to follow.

In his first match of the season, Lance Morris (3-42) helped clean up the tail as South Australia were bowled out after only 37.5 overs.

The result leaves Western Australia winless from their first two matches, having lost to NSW by eight runs on Sunday.