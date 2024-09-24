Kiwis choose to bat as Aussies rotate express quicks

Sophie Devine won the toss in the sides' final hit out before jetting off to the T20 World Cup

Australia will bowl first as they seek a T20I series whitewash against New Zealand, with Tayla Vlaeminck returning to the XI for series finale at Brisbane's Allan Border Field.

Ashleigh Gardner had hoped to see Australia bat first and pile on the runs after a below-par showing in the second game in Mackay, but Sophie Devine had other ideas when she called correctly at the toss and opted to set the hosts a target.

Vlaeminck has replaced Darcie Brown in the only change to Australia's XI, as they continue their trend of rotating the express quicks. Grace Harris (calf) and Kim Garth (knee) remain unavailable for selection.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

The White Ferns have made two changes as they look to snap a record nine-game losing streak, with Rosemary Mair and Hannah Rowe replacing Molly Penfold and Lea Tahuhu.

The match is the final hit out for both teams before they fly to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

New Zealand arrived at AB Field with their luggage in tow, and will head directly to Brisbane Airport following the game to catch a 2am flight.

Australia will spend the day in Brisbane on Wednesday before boarding their own flight to Dubai in the evening.

CommBank T20I Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

First T20: Australia defeated New Zealand by five wickets

Second T20: Australia defeated New Zealand by 29 runs

Third T20: September 24, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 7.10pm