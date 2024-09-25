Thunder lock in experience with latest re-signing

Sammy-Jo Johnson re-signs to make it 10 seasons in the WBBL

Sydney Thunder have locked in veteran allrounder Sammy-Jo Johnson on a one-year deal to keep her at the club for the upcoming season.

One of only two players on the Thunder’s list who has played in the competition since its inception, Johnson’s experience is a valuable asset for a club that boasts some of the competition's best young talent.

The 31-year-old joined the Thunder ahead of WBBL|06 has gone on to play 53 games for the club after starting her career with the Brisbane Heat.

Throughout her career, Johnson has been as damaging with ball in hand as she has with the bat, boasting powerful striking power from anywhere in the order and with her change ups as a bowler.

Coming into the milestone tenth season of the competition, Johnson said the playing group was keen to atone for its finals exit in WBBL|09.

"We didn't quite get across the line, but I think everyone's one year older, one year wiser, a little bit smarter with our games," Johnson said.

"I want be successful and do the Thunder nation proud and put a few wins on the board for the team, so hopefully we can make it all the way to the final and take home a trophy."

Expectations are high for the Thunder for the upcoming season after they last tasted championship success in WBBL|06.

Contracted for WBBL|10: Georgia Adams (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (England), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Ins: Georgia Adams (Strikers), Sienna Eve, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Voll (Heat), Taneale Peschel (Scorchers) Outs: Lauren Smith (Hurricanes), Marizanne Kapp (Stars), Lauren Bell WBBL|10 Draft selections: Heather Knight (England), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Georgia Adams (England) Local players off contract: Paris Bowdler, Ebony Hoskin, Olivia Porter

Johnson was part of the team that hoisted the trophy that season and Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said it was her experience that made re-signing the allrounder a "no brainer".

"We expect to be challenging for a WBBL title this season and having Sammy-Jo amongst the group again will only strengthen our chances," Copeland said.

"You can’t substitute experience, and it helps when that experience takes regular wickets and hits them hard and far."

In WBBL|09 Johnson shouldered more of the load as a bowler and showed off her pinch-hitting from the lower order when required.

That yielded a season which saw her take 12 wickets and score 87 runs, reaching high scores of 34 and 26 not out while regularly finding the boundary.

Johnson said she was excited about the Thunder’s draft selections with South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail returning to the side alongside England captain Heather Knight and last season’s player of the tournament, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.

"It's an extremely exciting draft for Thunder again this season," Johnson said.

"Obviously, having Heather Knight coming back, she's a great player, extremely good leader for our group, so it’s very handy to have her back."

"To have Shabs [Shabnim Ismail] coming back as another fast bowler, we’ve had great success with her back in WBBL|06 and Chamari last season, she was outstanding for us and player of the tournament, so I'm really excited to see her back at the top of the order with Tahlia Wilson scoring lots of runs."

One of the WBBL's inaugural players, Johnson also hailed the growth of women’s cricket in Australia ahead of the milestone 10th season.

"I think when we think about the WBBL now it's our shop front, it’s like when anyone thinks of women's cricket here in Australia they think of the WBB," Johnson said.

"We've got amazing international players that want to be a part of the competition and it's a great stepping stone for young kids to hopefully play for Australia one day."

The Thunder start WBBL|10 with a trip down to Hobart to take on the Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena on October 28.