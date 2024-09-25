Rain the only winner as Bulls, Tigers share points

06:11 Play video Tasmania v Queensland | One-Day Cup

Queensland and Tasmania have split the points in their One-Day Cup match at the Junction Oval in Melbourne with no result possible due to inclement weather.

Initially scheduled to begin at 10:00am local time, the first ball wasn't bowled until 2:30pm as consistent rain fell across the venue in the city's south.

When play did commence, the match had been shortened to 20 overs per side but that idea only last nine balls before the sides were off for rain once again.

Gabe Bell dismissed an aggressive Ben McDermott with his first delivery, with the keeper-batter skying the ball before Caleb Jewell took a catch at backward point.

Queensland's debutants Lachlan Hearne (l) and Tom Straker // Getty

Another resumption shortly after saw the game reduced to 16-overs per side, and this time there was some cricket.

Matthew Renshaw (51 off 36) was the best of the Bulls batters while Lachlan Hearne, on Queensland debut having previously represented NSW, also impressed with 35 off 28 balls.

Bell was the pick of the bowlers with 2-12 off his three overs while spinner Matthew Kuhnemann did well in tough conditions against his former side to take 1-31 from four overs.

At the change of innings it wasn't rain that stalled proceedings but bad light. A check of the light meters gave the umpires little choice and captains Jordan Silk and Mitch Swepson were soon shaking hands to end a tedious day.