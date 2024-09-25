Unplayable Pod: Smith eager for first Lord's visit since Ashes

Returning to the Home of Cricket holds no fears for Australia's star bat

Australia's outstanding 14-match winning streak in ODIs finally came to an end in Durham but there's still lots to play for with two games left in the series.

Next stop: Lord's, the venue where things got wild during last year's Ashes series.

Steve Smith chatted to Jack Paynter after his 60 in the third ODI. You can hear the podcast in full here (apologies about the background racket).

Then Jack, before he boards the train to London, catches up with Josh Schonafinger to discuss the talking points of the series so far.