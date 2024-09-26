Tassie pull off miracle with late-order heroics

The reigning champions have continued their march to an incredible fourth-straight WNCL title

Tasmania has come away with a 2-0 record to start the WNCL season after a thrilling one-wicket win over WA at the WACA Ground on Thursday.

After slumping to 8-155, the game looked all but over for the three-time reigning champions who had WA's total of 215 to chase. But No.9 Hayley Silver-Holmes and No.10 Maisy Gibson inspired an incredible comeback, putting on 59 runs for the ninth-wicket stand to put their side within two runs of victory.

WA medium pacer Mathilda Carmichael injected fear into the Tigers when she ended the dangerous partnership, but Tassie's last batter-in Callie Wilson held her nerve to survive the final two balls of the over. The baton was passed on to Gibson who successfully tick off the remaining runs with an off drive to score the emphatic win.

Gibson also took 2-34 earlier in the match, capping off a brilliant performance for the 28-year-old.

Molly Strano (23) and Naomi Stalenberg (33) also played key roles with the bat throughout the middle order to keep the innings going for Tassie after losing 3-50 early.

WA quick Chloe Ainsworth was superb with a game-high four wickets (4-45) including the scalps of Elyse Villani and Heather Graham. Spinner Lily Mills also continued her strong start to the season with 2-44.

WA No.5 Mikayla Hinkley was the top scorer in the game with 62 and Maddy Darke helped get the home side started with 39 opening the batting.

In addition to Gibson's two wickets, Nicola Carey, Graham and Wilson also stepped up with two each to restrict WA.