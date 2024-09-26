Only 'love' for Lord's as returning Aussies eye series win

The fourth ODI sees Australia's men return to the Home of Cricket for the first time since last year's fiery Ashes clash

Mitch Marsh says Australia have "moved on" from last year's Long Room incident as they prepare to return to Lord's for the first time since their heated Ashes encounter.

Marsh's side lead their five-match ODI series against England 2-1 and can seal a series victory at the Home of Cricket on Friday (9.30pm AEST) in the two sides' first meeting at north London venue since Alex Carey's controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow.

The Lord's crowd erupted midway through the morning session of day five when Carey's underarm throw caught Bairstow wandering out of his crease after he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green.

One Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) member was banned for life and two others were handed long suspensions after the normally well-mannered Long Room where players walk through on their way to and from the playing arena turned "aggressive and abusive", according to Australia Test captain Pat Cummins.

Marsh didn't play in last year's second Ashes Test but was present in the lunchroom when Bairstow and David Warner exchanged words during the lunch interval on day five.

01:57 Play video Inside the Aussie rooms after Bairstow stumping | The Test

But he said there hadn't been any lingering discussion among the ODI squad of the confronting scenes that occurred during their 43-run victory last July.

"We've really moved on from that," Marsh told reporters on the eve of the fourth ODI.

"These things happen in Ashes Test matches, there's not a series that goes by that doesn't have some sort of drama.

"There's always excitement playing at Lord's; it's the greatest ground in the world bar the WACA of course (with all) the history and tradition … and it's great to be back here.

00:00 Play video Extraordinary Bairstow stumping ignites final day of Ashes epic

"Winning any series in England is always a great achievement and really special as an Australian cricket team."

With scores of 74 and 77 not out in the previous two matches, Carey has mounted an impressive case to retain his place as Australia's one-day gloveman in the fourth ODI despite Josh Inglis' impending return from a quad complaint.

Inglis hasn't played since the second T20 in Cardiff almost two weeks ago with Australian selectors expected to make a final call on his fitness for the Lord's clash on Friday morning UK time.

English fans tried to not let Carey forget last year's incident at Headingley last Saturday, with the Australian wicketkeeper booed as he walked the crease for his first innings of the series.

Marsh said it wasn't in his character to stick it to the English supporters, but he did with his performance as he peeled off a match-turning innings in a final wicket stand of 49 with Josh Hazlewood.

"I was aware of (the boos), but as soon as I get into my little routine, I block it out as much as I can," Carey said following the second ODI.

"(For) most batters, a lot of that noise disappears and you're quite focused and that's the headspace that I like to get into.

01:01 Play video Carey's strong ODI comeback continues with another half-century

"It's one of those things, 'Smudge' (Steve Smith) gets it (booing) all the time and I was prepared to probably get it, and it happened."

Carey and Smith are among seven of the Australian Test contingent returning to Lord's for the first time since that day with Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood and Green also part of this month's ODI series.

Smith said following Australia's 46-run DLS loss in the third ODI that he "couldn't wait" to return to the London venue when he averages 58 in Test cricket but less than half that (27) in the 50-over format.

"I always love playing at Lord's, it's a great place to play cricket," he told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast.

"I'm sure the boys are looking forward to getting down there and hopefully the weather holds out and we can get a game in."

Australia was forced to train indoors on Thursday afternoon as wet weather sweeps across large parts of the UK, with warnings issued for Wales and the southern third of England due to heavy rain and potential flooding.

While a chilly top of 13C is expected for game day, the rain is forecast to ease throughout Friday morning ahead of the coin toss at 12 noon local time (9pm AEST).

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Watch all the action from Australia's white-ball tour of the UK live and exclusive on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Click here to subscribe.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Australia beat England by 68 runs

September 24: England beat Australia by 46 runs (DLS method)

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST