Lower-order rearguard sees SA take bonus-point win

An 89-run stand between Barsby and Larosa proved the difference as ACT fell short at Karen Rolton Oval

South Australia had their lower order to thank in their WNCL opener as they claimed a comprehensive 97-run victory over ACT at Karen Rolton Oval.

The Meteors looked in the box seat to pull off an upset in Adelaide after reducing their hosts to 7-181 with 20 of their 50 overs still to bat, thanks chiefly to former SA spinner Anesu Mushangwe taking 3-53.

But captain Jemma Barsby (58 off 72 balls) and Eleanor Larosa (50no from 65) put on 89 for the seventh wicket to lift SA to an imposing 284.

Larosa then followed up with the crucial wicket of ACT skipper Katie Mack as the visitors never threatened in their run chase, with spinners Amanda-Jade Wellington and Emma de Broughe taking three wickets apiece in the bonus-point win.

Mushangwe, recruited by the ACT over the winter but who remains contracted to Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL, pulled out a destructive performance against her former team.

The Zimbabwe-born bowler took three wickets in 10 balls as SA lost 5-48 through their middle overs, removing Maddy Penna, Wellington and former Queensland ’keeper Ellie Johnston cheaply.

However the SA tail wagged. Annie O’Neil put on a run-a-ball 36 before half-centuries from Barsby and Larosa catapulted the home side.

SA had come out of the blocks aggressively, with Bridget Patterson (32 off 21) and Courtney Webb (40 off 40) making the most of the fielding restrictions.

Opener Paris Bowdler (30 off 28) and Annie Wilkman (35 off 38) did best in ACT's reply with de Broughe (3-2) taking the final three wickets in the space of just 11 balls.