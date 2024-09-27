Vics go two from two despite Neser's late heroics

10:03 Play video Victoria v Queensland | One-Day Cup

Michal Neser's late fireworks took Queensland to the verge of an unlikely comeback, but Victoria held their nerve to record a second straight win to begin their One-Day Cup season at the Junction Oval.

Test opener Usman Khawaja hit a classy half-century but the Bulls collapsed chasing Victoria's 9-240 with Todd Murphy (3-38) instrumental in a strangling middle-overs bowling effort.

Neser (49 off 41) batted out of his skin to give the visitors an outside chance of victory. After reducing the equation to 17 needed from the final over, the allrounder then hit Sam Elliot for consecutive sixes.

02:21 Play video Khawaja strokes classy half-century in one-dayer for Bulls

But Elliott, fresh off record figures of 7-12 against Tasmania earlier this week, roared in celebration when Neser holed out on the leg-side on the penultimate ball of the match to hand Victoria a six-run win.

"Ness played an unbelievable knock on a very tricky wicket, it seemed like it got harder and harder at the end there," said Queensland captain Mitch Swepson, who earlier took 3-38.

"For him to get us into the game in that last over, incredible knock from him. Unfortunately, we just fell short."

00:33 Play video Harris soars for AFL grand final-eve speccy

On Melbourne's AFL Grand Final public holiday, Marcus Harris took a flying grab at mid-off off Hugo Burdon from the bowling of Peter Siddle to highlight Victoria's strangling bowling effort.

"I said to 'Sidds' that I reckon he's half a chance to try and smack one over the top," said Harris, who top scored for the Vics with 63.

"I didn't move very well and I thought I better stick a hand out and see what happens. It was luck more than anything."

Against his former state, Josh Brown proved an improbable hero with the ball whne he had Khawaja caught-behind for 57 – Brown's first wicket in any professional cricket – in what proved a turning point in Queensland's run chase.

00:55 Play video 'What was he doing!?' Khawaja scores a SEVEN

Khawaja and Ben McDermott (39) put on a 90-run opening partnership, with the former hitting seven fours as he steps up his preparation for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

But after the left-hander was out to Brown, the visitors lost consistent wickets as Harris' one-handed catch off Hugo Burdon sent teammates into raptures.

Todd Murphy was instrumental, returning 3-38 from 10 overs, as Queensland lost 7-82 after the loss of Khawaja.

"We knew they were very heavy at the top so we knew we could make a breakthrough at any point and put some pressure on them with a soft ball and a wearing wicket," said Murphy.

00:57 Play video Burdon shows outfield athleticism with two juggled catches

Electing to bowl in his first full match as Queensland captain, Swepson led the way with the ball.

Harris, batting at three, fell victim to the third and most impressive of Burdon's three outfield catches, holding on to the boundary-line chance on the third attempt.

Will Sutherland and Elliott, the pair that got the Vics over the line in their season opener earlier this week, again teamed up for a late stand. This time they put on 53 off the last 35 balls of the innings.