Johnson, Brown shine to lift Breakers to rousing victory

Sammy-Jo Johnson turned in a stunning all-round performance to see New South Wales pip Queensland in a rousing comeback victory to begin their WNCL season in Brisbane.

Maitlan Brown (40no from 41 balls) sealed the unlikely four-wicket win with a towering six over mid-wicket to see the Breakers reach their target of 267 with two overs to spare.

The Fire looked destined for victory at Allan Border Field after medium pacer Sianna Ginger took her fourth wicket to reduce NSW to 6-177 with 15 overs remaining in the match.

But Johnson (46no) teamed up with Brown in an unbroken 90-run seventh-wicket partnership to get the visitors home.

"It was a little bit tacky, a little bit tennis ball-y but if you got it in the right area there was enough on offer for the bowlers," Johnson said of the pitch having earlier taken 4-44 opening the bowling.

"We had to have a bit of kahunas about ourselves to take it deep! But that's one of our KPIs – having big partnerships. Browny and I have done it in the nets, so it was nice to do it in the middle."

Fringe Australia quick Brown had also been important with the ball, taking 2-44 from eight overs. She dismissed star allrounder Jess Jonassen (41) and Laura Harris in the same over.

That came after Johnson struck twice with the new ball, though Lauren Winfield-Hill (65 off 72), Georgia Redmayne (48 off 65) and Ginger (30 off 44) pushed the hosts to a strong total of 266.

NSW got out of the blocks quickly thanks chiefly to Tahlia Wilson (48 off 47) but Ginger took two wickets in as many balls as captain Georgia Adams (63 off 79) held the innings together.

When emerging leg-spinner Grace Parsons and Ginger accounted for Adams and Anika Learoyd respectively in successive overs, the Breakers looked dead and buried.

But Johnson and Brown remained composed as Queensland were left to rue sending down 19 wides.