World Cup-winning trio return as Carey keeps spot

Wicketkeepers Josh Inglis and Alex Carey have both been given the nod for the fourth ODI, with star duo Travis Head and Adam Zampa also back as Australia eye a series victory at Lord's.

Carey, the man at the centre of last year's Ashes controversy that ignited the Lord's crowd, keeps his place at No.6 after a sensational start to the series but will play as a specialist batter with Inglis given the wicketkeeping duties.

Inglis makes his first appearance of the five-match series after recovering from a quad complaint, while Head and Zampa return after missing Australia's 46-run DLS loss at Durham on Tuesday due to soreness and illness respectively.

Allrounders Matt Short, Cameron Green and Aaron Hardie make way for the returning trio.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood England XI: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

After a 90-mintue delay, Aussie skipper Mitch Marsh won his first toss against England this tour and opted to bowl on a dreary day in London that has seen more than 17mm of rain in the 24 hours prior to the match.

England have named an unchanged side with Jofra Archer to play consecutive matches for the first time in this tour with the hosts aiming to stay alive in the series.

The inclusion of both Inglis and Carey makes for an intriguing lead-in to next year's Champions Trophy with just five ODIs remaining for Australia before the global tournament, with a three-game home series against Pakistan in November to follow the final two matches in England.

Carey seized his chance with Inglis injured for the start of the series, peeling off 74 and 77 not out in his first two ODI innings since being dropped for the West Australian one game into last year's World Cup campaign.

Marsh flagged on the eve of the fourth ODI that playing the two wicketkeepers was an option being considered, with Inglis' flexibility a major factor in both getting the nod.

Inglis scored 65 and 35no opening the batting in two of his past three one-day internationals but has only batted at No.4 once in his 21 ODIs, which is where he'll line up today.

Inglis and Carey previously played together in the one-day format 12 months ago in India and South Africa in the lead up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, with Carey taking the gloves on all four occasions.

"Josh gives us a lot of flexibility, he can bat literally anywhere," Marsh told reporters at Lord's on Thursday.

"They both add a lot of value with the bat in any team."

It was no coincidence Australia's first loss in 15 one-day internationals was the only one Zampa didn't play, with the leg-spinner – the leading wicket-taker in men's ODIs since the start of 2020 – a huge boost for the tourists' hopes of taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Head's absence also saw Australia record their lowest-scoring Powerplay across those past 15 matches, reaching 1-41 after 10 overs after being asked to bat first in seaming conditions at Chester-le-Street's Riverside Ground.

"It'll be massive … to have them both back," Marsh said. "We know the last couple of years that they've both had and the experience they bring to our team."

