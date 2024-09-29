Wilson leads Breakers win despite dramatic late wobble

NSW lost 7-42 as Grace Parsons spun a web before the visitors limped over the line with two wickets to spare

New South Wales overcame a startling late collapse as Tahlia Wilson ensured the Breakers narrowly completed a sweep of Queensland in the second of their back-to-back WNCL matches at Allan Border Field.

Australia outcast Jess Jonassen posted a quick-fire 89 from 83 balls but the Fire's all-out 216 always looked sub-par as Wilson struck a 112-ball 97 to ensure the visitors notched their second win in three days over Queensland in Brisbane.

The right-hander punished the hosts with a series of cross-batted strokes, though that shot eventually proved her downfall when she was caught on the leg-side boundary three runs short of her fourth WNCL century.

02:21 Play video Wilson spearheads Breakers' chase with composed 97

That came amid a dramatic NSW wobble in sight of what should have been a straightforward result. They lost 7-42, panicking in the face of Grace Parsons' skilful spell of 4-38 from 7.3 overs.

Emerging leg-spinner Parsons was on a hat-trick as the Breakers lost 3-1 in the space of nine deliveries to give Queensland late hope of pinching victory.

But, having relied on a 90-run seventh-wicket partnership to get them over the line on Friday at the same venue, NSW again called their lower-order into action with No.9 Sam Bates (6no) hitting the winning single to see her side limp to a two-wicket win with 21 balls remaining.

Bates (2-25) and Sarah Coyte (3-37) had earlier been instrumental in their respective 10-over spells, making consistent inroads through the middle overs with only Jonassen providing any prolonged resistance.

02:25 Play video Jonassen brings out the sweep in fighting 89

The World Cup-winning allrounder, on the outer of the of Australian side, hit 10 fours and a six but was the penultimate Queensland wicket before they were bowled out with 21 balls left unfaced.

Jonassen (1-29 from 10) also proved difficult to get away with ball in hand, but Wilson shared in 85- and 89-run stands with opening partner Elsa Hunter (28 off 35) and first-drop Anika Learoyd (44 off 74) respectively.

Wilson was finally out playing the pull shot to the impressive left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton (1-36 from 10 overs).