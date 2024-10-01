Babar resigns from Pakistan white-ball captaincy

Gary Kirsten's side are searching for a new skipper for next month's ODI and T20I tour of Australia

Pakistan will have a new captain for next month's white-ball tour of Australia after Babar Azam announced his surprise resignation from the job.

Azam has stepped away from the ODI and T20I leadership jobs only six months after being reappointed to those roles by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month," Babar said on X.

"Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy."

It leaves Gary Kirsten, coach of Pakistan's white-ball teams, and the PCB searching for a new skipper ahead of three-ODI, three-T20I series in Australia beginning November 4. They also have a home Test series against England before then.

Babar stepped down as all-format captain – including Tests – after Pakistan failed to make the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in India last year.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led Pakistan briefly in the T20 format but was removed from the captaincy after Pakistan lost 4-1 to New Zealand. Pakistan hasn't played an ODI since the World Cup.

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, reappointed Babar as white-ball captain in March, but he could only win a bilateral series against Ireland 2-1.

Pakistan drew the home T20 series against New Zealand 2-2 before losing 2-0 to England just before the Twenty20 World Cup, where Pakistan failed to reach the Super Eight stage after losing to co-host United States and arch rival India in the group stage.

Babar led Pakistan in 43 ODIs, winning 26 and losing 15. He also captained Pakistan in 85 T20s with a win-loss record of 48-29.

Babar said it was an "honour to lead" Pakistan, but he believed it was time for him to step down and focus on his playing role.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth," he said.