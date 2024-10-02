Unplayable Podcast: 'Underrated' Head deserves more overs

Australia claim series victory in England with spinners coming to the fore

Australia fought back from a dire position in the fifth ODI in Bristol to defeat England and claim an impressive 3-2 series win to conclude their tour of the British Isles.

Hear from captain Mitch Marsh's post-series press conference as the skipper talks up Travis Head's "underrated" bowling and Aaron Hardie's breakout international series.

The Unplayable Podcast's Jack Paynter wraps up the tour with Josh Schonafinger as the focus shifts to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Champions Trophy.