Under-19s dominate tri-series in ideal World Cup preparation

Australia's crop of next generation stars have gone unbeaten in their multi-format tri-series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Queensland.

With one eye on next year's U19 World Cup to be held in Malaysia, the Aussies proved their squad will be one of the teams to beat with many match-winners and several already holding WBBL contracts.

Back in March and April, Australia played a similar tri-series in Sri Lanka also featuring England, and coach Kristen Beams believes the quantity of matches in a variety of conditions has been ideal for her players.

"I'm a big fan of tri-series," Beams said after the T20 leg wrapped up on the Gold Coast.

"For us to go to Sri Lanka and play against Sri Lanka in their conditions, but also come up against England, was a great chance.

"And then to come here, have New Zealand as another different opposition … it's really helpful in a World Cup, because you're going to be moving through with different opposition all the time."

Queensland's Lucy Hamilton captained the side at the start of the T20s before Victoria's Hasrat Gill was given a shot in the one-dayers.

There were some really impressive performances with the bat: Ines McKeon showed her power as an opener while Samara Dulvin and Gill showed their class as top-order batters.

Lily Bassingthwaighte showed lots of potential with bat and ball while 15-year-old Caoimhe Bray dominated in the final one-dayer against New Zealand, hitting 84 off 76 balls (with five sixes) before taking 4-20 with her right-arm pace.

With the ball, it was no surprise to see Hamilton taking plenty of new-ball wickets with her left-arm pace while South Australia's exciting allrounder Eleanor Larosa was economical and took wickets.

Leg-spinner Juliette Morton took five wickets across the two one-day games.

"It's really cool to see (everyone) playing in different roles," Beams said.

"(We've had) two different captains across this tour, I think the ability for the girls to adapt and just take on the roles (was great).

"We've had so many highlights."

The addition of Matthew Mott to Beams' coaching panel is a massive coup heading into the World Cup, with the former Australia women's and England men's coach bringing a wealth of white-ball knowledge to the squad.

"It's amazing for us to come together again," Beams said.

"He was somebody who hugely respected me as a player, I loved playing for him.

"I loved the way that he set up his environment playing for Australia. That was some of the best time in my life, was playing cricket under Matthew Mott.

"So to have him part of this and adding to the experience of these young players and for us as coaches to learn from (too), there's probably not a more valuable person that you're going to have as a as a head coach."

T20 series:

A comprehensive display first up from Australia, bowling New Zealand out for 90 in 16.2 overs. Larosa (2-10), Gill (2-13) and Amy Hunter (2-4) all struck inside the Powerplay with the Kiwis slumping to 5-27.

An unbeaten 58-run stand from Hamilton and Larosa off only 39 balls ensured a thumping win for the hosts.

Three days later and a different opponent but the same total: Sri Lanka bowled out for 90. All seven Aussies who bowled took a wicket with Hamilton the only multiple wicket-taker with 2-15 from 3.5 overs.

McKeon endeavoured to get on top of the chase before the Lankan spinners could pile on the pressure and she succeeded, smashing 49 off 34 balls with three sixes.

The Aussies got their first chance to set a total and made a change at the top with Bassingthwaighte coming in as opener and batting through the entire innings for 61 not out. She held the innings together as a vastly improved Kiwi attack restricted Australia to 4-126. A bit of late hitting from Ella Briscoe (21no off 19) meant the target would be more than one-per-ball required.

There would be no upset for New Zealand however, with Australia having a few too many weapons with the ball. Two wickets each for Gill and Larosa while each conceding four runs per over or fewer.

Australia were pushed to the limit in their final T20, this time against Sri Lanka. McKeon started well with a big six, but Dulvin was the hosts' best with 45 at No.3.

However, Australia's total of 116 look far too few as Sri Lanka raced to 1-60 in the 10th over.

But the collapse came. Sri Lanka lost a stunning 7-18 with Hunter and Gill holding their nerve in the crucial death overs. With five runs needed off the final ball of the innings, No.10 batter Pramudi Methsara got a good piece of Gill's final ball, but she came up just short with Hunter taking the catch just inside the rope.

One-Day series:

Sri Lanka batted first on a good batting pitch at Alan Pettigrew Oval but much like the T20s it was Australia who wore them down with regular wickets.

Seven individual wicket-takers once again with leggie Morton the best of the bunch with 3-38 which ended some crucial middle-order partnerships.

The Aussies needed just 27.4 overs to get the job done as McKeon walloped Sri Lanka for the first time on the tour, hitting four sixes in her 24-ball 45.

Elizabeth Worthley (32), Gill (33no) and Dulvin (60no) ensured a comfortable win for the home side.

Australia won the toss with their eyes on a big total and the chance to complete an unbeaten tri-series.

Briscoe was promoted to open with McKeon and with almost 80 runs scored inside the 10-over Powerplay it looked like a smart decision.

Caoimhe Bray got her first bat of the series and made it count, hitting 84 from 76 balls which included five fours and five sixes. Unfortunately for Australia she was out stumped in the 33rd over, otherwise their score would have been far greater than 273.

New Zealand's reply was strong, reaching 60 in the 12th over with no wickets lost. That's when Bray returned to the action - and turned the game again. She took four wickets in four overs, two with bouncers, one caught at point and one lbw, as her pace proved too much for the Kiwi batters.

The visitors couldn't recover and were all out for 154 in the 37th over.