SA make statement in hearty win over Tigers

Tasmania looked home and hosed but a stunning fightback with the ball lifted South Australia to an emphatic win

09:56 Play video South Australia v Tasmania | WNCL

South Australia has knocked off reigning premiers Tasmania to maintain its unbeaten run in a stunning start to season 2024-25.

Madeline Penna (3-38) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-65) turned the game SA's way in a sensational fightback to have the Tigers in trouble at 7-193 chasing 308 at Karen Rolton Oval on Friday.

In the space of eight overs, the pair combined for five wickets as the Tigers lost 5-22 in a costly collapse, before being bowled out for 272 run to fall 36 runs short.

00:43 Play video Penna, Wellington lead SA's stunning fightback

The Tigers had been cruising earlier at 2-171 with Heather Graham (80 off 66) and Nicola Carey (66 off 55) putting on 151 runs after rebuilding from a 2-20 start. Naomi Stalenberg put together a hard fought 61 afterwards, although, her teammates failed around her as SA got on top.

It is the first loss of the season for the Tigers while SA rise to a 3-0 record and top spot on the WNCL table. SA finished in second-last position last season with just four wins from 12 games.

01:48 Play video Import Armitage marks SA debut with 75

Jemma Barsby had 3-38 including the final two wickets for SA to power the win.

Earlier, a debut WNCL knock of 75 from Hollie Armitage and exciting cameos from Maddie Penna and Ellie Johnston ensured South Australia posted over 300 in the first innings.

Armitage, a star in England’s domestic scene and recent draftee of the Sydney Sixers, showed her class shortly after receiving her Baggy Red cap from Courtney Webb. She hit seven boundaries in her knock but was bowled by Nicola Carey as she looked to up the tempo.

There was plenty of power shown by Penna (52) and Johnston (42) with Tassie captain Elyse Villani having to constantly cycle through her bowlers on a good batting surface.

Off spinner Molly Strano took 2-49 for the Tigers and Carey took 2-51 to lead the way in wickets for the Tigers.