New Zealand stun India, snap 10-game losing streak

Sophie Devine was at her swashbuckling best as the White Ferns launched their World Cup campaign in style

A New Zealand side inspired by their big-hitting captain Sophie Devine have pulled off a shock in their opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup by easing to a 58-run win over fancied India in Dubai.

New Zealand posted a challenging 4-160, thanks in large part to a brilliant unbeaten half-century from 35-year-old Devine, then rolled India for just 102 in 19 overs for just their second win in 14 T20 matches this year, ending a 10-game losing streak.

Devine cracked 57 not out off 36 balls with seven boundaries to propel New Zealand's total in the last five overs.

"I'm really proud of this group. People have been speaking about our recent results, so to come out against a world-class side like India, to produce that performance I'm overwhelmed," said Devine said after the game.

"We've been targeting this game for a long time. To come out and lay a marker is great, but we've got a long way to go in the tournament."

The match featured a controversial moment when a run-out dispute stopped play briefly as India thought they'd dismissed Amelia Kerr well short of her crease at the striker's end in the 14th over before the umpires ruled it had been a dead ball.

Kerr had walked to almost the rope boundary the ruling by the fourth umpire, but the call ultimately mattered little as she was dismissed for 13 odd 22 soon after.

There could be little argument about the New Zealand domination of an Indian side which has been tipped as the side most likely to end Australia's bid for a fourth successive triumph.

Kaur was the first to admit: "They played better cricket than us, no doubt about that. Fielding we made some mistakes, so that is a learning for us going forward."

Devine's strong finish followed a fine opening stand of 67 off 46 balls by Georgia Plimmer (34) and Suzie Bates (27).

They both perished while looking for big hits, but India's hopes of a comeback were stymied by Devine raising her fourth T20 half-century off 33 balls. New Zealand racked up 51 off the last five overs.

Rosemary Mair then trapped India captain Harmanpreet Kaur inside the powerplay in a scene-stealing 4-19.

She also claimed the last two wickets off successive balls, while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu chipped in with 3-15 to help bundle out India with an over to spare.

Eden Carsen struck off her first delivery with a caught-and-bowled of Shafali Verma, and in her next over dismissed Smriti Mandhana on 12. India couldn't recover after the dismissal of their star players so quickly.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: v Sri Lanka, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 8pm AEST

October 8: v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 9 AEDT

October 11: v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 12 AEDT

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial