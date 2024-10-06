Vics rise to 2-0 record as NSW waste dream start

10:00 Play video NSW v Victoria | WNCL

A brilliant late cameo with the bat and a top-notch individual bowling effort has powered Victoria to a 29-run win over NSW in its second WNCL game of the season.

Vics allrounder Georgia Prestwidge struck an unbeaten 53 off 31 deliveries to lift her side's total to 259 before spinner Sophie Day took 4-32 to help bowl NSW out for 230 at North Sydney Oval on Sunday.

Prestwidge's half-century from number nine was the top score for the Vics as Anika Learoyd's 58 for NSW in the first innings was the highest score across the game. Left-arm spinner Day was the one to dismiss Learoyd in a crucial moment in the game as she also claimed opener Claire Moore (10) and No.3 Elsa Hunter (1) in a top performance. Vics quick Milly Illingworth was also influential in the win with 3-28.

After starting the season with back-to-back wins over last year's grand finalists, Queensland, it is a disappointing few days for the Breakers to lose two-straight games to the Vics.

Erin Burns did her best to lift the Breakers with 44 runs and three wickets while Georgia Adams was also handy with 3-32, although, loose bowling at the death and not making enough of starts with the bat hurt the Breakers in the end.

The Vics continually struck with the ball, being left unfazed by six Breakers batters who got going (15+ runs) as they were dismissed soon after on most instances. Just Learoyd could get passed the half-century mark for the home side.

Day was the biggest threat, taking three wickets but also scoring the best economy with 3.56. The 26-year-old also bowled no extras in a top display of consistent spin bowling.

It continues a strong start to the season for Day who also scored the winning runs for the Vics in their season opener on Friday.