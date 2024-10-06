SA claim second-straight win over reigning champions

A new recruit has played a major role in lifting SA to another big win over Tasmania

A near-century and some spin magic has powered South Australia to a sensational second-straight win over reigning champions Tasmania on Sunday.

SA new recruit Hollie Armitage struck 99 to push her side's total to 290 at Karen Rolton Oval before leg spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington took 4-29 to lead her side over the line. The Tigers were bowled out for 250, losing by 40 runs two days after going down by 36 runs to SA as well.

Wellington claimed four of the Tigers' top five batters as the visitors were 6-166 by the time the 27-year-old got her fourth wicket. No.4 Naomi Stalenberg provided some pushback with a top-scoring 51 for the Tigers while Molly Strano was impressive late with 41.

Armitage was the pick of the SA batters in the first innings with the England all rounder's near century featuring 11 fours coming in at number four. Bridget Patterson was also superb with 88 opening the batting for SA.

In addition, Courtney Webb scored 33 coming in at number three and Jemma Barsby struck an unbeaten 28 to lift SA's total at the death.

With the ball in the first innings, Maisy Gibson took 2-59 for the Tigers while Nicola Carey (2-57) claimed the prized wicket of Armitage. Lauren Smith was most economical with 1-34 from 10 overs on a batter-friendly pitch.

It is a huge win for SA who improve their unbeaten record to 4-0 after finishing sixth last season. Meanwhile, the Tigers hold a 2-2 record in a season where they attempt to win a fourth-straight WNCL title.