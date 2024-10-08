Harris not buying into Test hype after Vics' twin tons

Former Test pair Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb both scored hundreds, but Tasmania clawed their way back after their 239-run stand

09:51 Play video Victoria v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

Marcus Harris insists he is not buying into Test selection hype after both he and Peter Handscomb tonned up for Victoria on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield season.

Amid uncertainty over who will partner Usman Khawaja against India this summer, Harris continued his love affair with the Junction Oval as he scored a sparkling day-one century against Tasmania.

Harris, who averages almost 70 at the St Kilda venue, posted 143 from only 178 balls before Handscomb (129 off 257) joined him in posting triple figures.

02:58 Play video Harris dominates Tigers en route to seventh Junction Oval ton

But last year's beaten Shield finalists fought back with five final-session wickets as the rest of the home side's batters managed just 52 runs between them. The Vics went to stumps on 7-330.

Gabe Bell led the way for Tasmania with 3-44 from 19 overs. Tailenders Mitch Perry and Fergus O'Neill (both on 9no) finished the day at the crease.

While Handscomb has been the one to have more recently pulled on his Baggy Green, featuring in all four Tests on Australia's tour of India last year, Harris would appear closer to a recall given the question mark over Steve Smith remaining in the Test opening spot and Cameron Green's injury.

02:53 Play video Red-hot Handscomb starts Shield season brightly

Harris' ton came as Cameron Bancroft made a first-ball-of-the-season duck in Perth, while young gun Sam Konstas outshone NSW opening partner Nic Maddinson with a stunning maiden ton against South Australia.

Harris was in the frame to replace David Warner last summer before Smith was promoted and Green recalled to bat at four.

"Everyone keeps asking me that," Harris said of a possible Test opening vacancy. "Probably in the past, it's weighed on my mind a lot more than what it is at the moment.

"I'm just sort of playing it as it comes at me. I think last year was a good lesson for that. I'll just keep playing whatever I'm playing and trying to put some runs on the board.

"I think it's always helpful if you get runs early in the season, to sort of kick-start your season a little bit. But, yeah, just focus on what I'm doing here."

Harris and Handscomb negotiated tricky early batting conditions after Tasmania captain Jordan Silk inserted his opponents on a green-tinged pitch.

The Victorian pair who have 34 Test caps between them then prospered in a 239-run third-wicket partnership as the surface flattened out through the afternoon.

Harris' ton was his 29th in first-class cricket, and his seventh at the Junction Oval, highlighting just how much he enjoys batting on a wicket with a reputation for being placid.

His first-class batting average at the Junction is 69.76, close to double what he averages at every other ground (37.37).

Handscomb, coming off red-hot form for Leicestershire in the UK's county competition, was equally impressive as he surged to his fifth century for the calendar year.

After Tasmania's star quick Bell struck twice inside the first five overs of the match, the 33-year-old was initially watchful as he crawled to 27 from his first 109 deliveries.

But the stand-in skipper, leading the Vics in the absence of the managed Will Sutherland, accelerated in the second session and at one stage hit Kieran Elliott for three boundaries in an over.

Harris was dismissed trying to smash spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for a third six in an over, while Handscomb was caught-and-bowled off Brad Hope as the hosts lost 5-51 in the final session.

"I played at Leciester with Pete as well and he was on fire there too," said Harris. "It's been good to see him come back and continue on.

"I think it was his first hundred with his shaved head … it's like the lucky genie."