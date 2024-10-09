Everything you need to know about the T20 Spring Challenge

A brand new domestic T20 women's competition starts on Friday, and we've got you covered with all the important details

What is the Spring Challenge?

The T20 Spring Challenge is a new domestic 20-over tournament introduced for the 2024-2025 season.

The competition was created to ensure there was no overall reduction in women’s domestic games following the shortening of the WBBL season from 14 to 10 games per club.

The nine-team competition will feature eight teams aligned with Big Bash clubs and the ACT.

What is the format?

The tournament begins in Adelaide and Sydney on October 11 with 18 regular season games to be played across seven days.

The teams will be split across two pools and each team will play four matches before the top four sides face off in the semi-finals and final.

The tournament will launch with four games on the same day starting with the Sydney Thunder taking on the Brisbane Heat at North Sydney Oval followed by Sydney Sixers v ACT Meteors at the same venue.

Following those games will be the Melbourne Renegades facing the Hobart Hurricanes at Karen Rolton Oval with Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers after that.

See the full fixture here

Can I watch?

All games of the Spring Challenge will be streamed on Kayo, cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

All games will be open to the public and free to attend for cricket fans.

The Big Bash app will also be updating fans on the best player and team performances with an eye to the upcoming Weber WBBL|10 season.

Where is it played?

The 18 regular season games will be played at venues in Adelaide and Sydney.

Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide and North Sydney Oval will host the first block of games of the competition.

Sydney Thunder and ACT Meteors will also host teams at Allan Border Oval in Mosman (not to be confused with Allan Border Field in Queensland) and the Sydney Sixers at Hurstville Oval also in Sydney.

The final three matches of the regular season and all the finals games including the grand final will be held at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park.

When are the games?

The games will begin on Friday October 11 with matches daily October 17 when the regular season wraps.

The top four sides will then move on to play semi-finals on October 19, with the final the following day.

What's up for grabs?

There will be the opportunity for one club to become the inaugural winners of the T20 Spring Challenge trophy.

In the semi-finals, top place will take on fourth and second will face off against the third-placed team, with the winners through to the final.

When does the WBBL start?

The competition will be the perfect lead in for teams ahead of WBBL|10 with the first game taking place a week after the Spring Challenge finishes. The WBBL will open with three back-to-back games including a rematch of last year's final between the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat on October 27 in Adelaide.

Players to watch

With the tournament coinciding with the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE the majority of the Australian contracted players won’t appear in the Spring Challenge. There will still be plenty of talent on display with established WBBL players and emerging cricketers alike taking part.

One of the biggest names to take part in the tournament will be big hitting South African Lizelle Lee who has been named as part of the Hurricanes squad.

Sydney Thunder have just announced Tahlia Wilson will captain their side for the Spring Challenge which signals another big step in the development of the wicket-keeper batter who has started the WNCL in hot form.

With this World Cup being the first without Meg Lanning playing for Australia since 2012, the veteran will suit up for the Stars to fine tune ahead of the WBBL.

Eleanor Larosa earned her first WBBL contract this off-season when the emerging pace bowler signed for the Strikers. The left-armer will be contending with Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath for a spot in the reigning champions' line-up so the Spring Challenge is the perfect opportunity to press for selection.

The Renegades were able to lure Nicole Faltum over from cross-town rivals the Stars ahead of WBBL|10. The wicket-keeper batter will be looking to impress in her first time in red since making the switch.

At just 15 years of age, Caoimhe Bray has set the sporting world alight representing Australia in both cricket and soccer at the U19 and U17 level. She’ll add another sporting achievement to her resume when she plays in Sixers colours for the first time during the tournament.

Full squad lists

ACT Meteors: Carly Leeson (c), Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angelina Genford, Amy Hunter, Grace Lyons, Shivani Mehta, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Adelaide Strikers: Jemma Barsby, Maggie Clark, Emmerson Filsell, Paris Hall, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Brisbane Heat: Georgia Redmayne (c), Charli Knott (vc), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lilli Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Ruby Strange, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley

Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Callie Wilson, Lizelle Lee

Melbourne Renegades: Sarah Coyte (c), Emma de Brough, Tia Davidge, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Bronte Leishman, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Stars: Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Indigo Noble, Mia Perrin, Sophie Reid, Zoe Samuel, Holly Spencer

Perth Scorchers: Chloe Piparo (c), Chloe Bartholomew, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Mikayla Hinkley, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Ines McKeon, Lilly Mills, Morgan Pires

Sydney Sixers: Mathilda Carmichael (c), Caoimhe Bray, Maitlin Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Lucy Finn, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, Isabella Malgioglio, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson, Eva Ragg, Courtney Sippel

Sydney Thunder: Tahlia Wilson (c), Georgia Adams, Jade Allen, Samantha Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll