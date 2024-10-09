Webster looms large after Perry's all-round efforts

Mitch Perry backed up a half-century with a pair of day-two wickets as experienced heads Beau Webster and Jordan Silk went to stumps unbeaten

The presence of reigning Sheffield Shield player-of-the-season Beau Webster looms large over a dour match after Mitch Perry's all-round efforts led Victoria on day two at the Junction Oval.

Perry posted his third first-class half-century to help the hosts past the 400-run mark in their first innings, before the right-arm quick weaseled out Tasmania pair Caleb Jewell and Jake Doran with the ball.

But Tigers captain Jordan Silk (50no) and star allrounder Webster (30no) navigated their side to 4-201 at the halfway point of the contest, with the visitors trailing by 227 runs.

Webster had one of the greatest all-round Shield seasons on record last summer and Tasmania will once again be hoping for the right-hander to go big in their reply to the Vics' 9-428 declared.

"To get sent in, you don't know what you're going to get at the Junction, so to get (almost) 430, you take that every day of the week," said Perry, who had figures of 2-32 from nine overs at the close of play.

Webster swapped his dangerous medium pacers for off-spin on Wednesday morning as the home side's tail frustrated Tasmania after resuming the day on 7-330.

Perry (58no) and fellow tailender Fergus O'Neill (36) extended their eighth-wicket partnership to 83 runs, while Todd Murphy added another 20 runs before skipper Peter Handscomb declared.

The Tasmanians proved equally obdurate though the Vics' discipline paid off when Perry had Jewell caught behind, while Charlie Wakim (18) and Jake Weatherald (28) departed within four balls of each other.

Weatherald was the victim of a tremendous short-leg snare off Ashley Chandrasinghe, who caught a sweetly-struck flick off Murphy's bowling.

Perry then struck again as Jake Doran chopped on for 33.

But the Tigers' two most experienced players, Silk and Webster, held firm and shape as the vital wickets on day three.

"As a bowling group if we can restrict the scoring, eventually hopefully the wickets come," said Perry.

"There was a bit there where we went bang-bang – that's exactly what we want to do as a bowling group. We're all in it together – we restrict and then hopefully the wickets come like that.

"Silk is a pretty big wicket as well. Webster had a great year last year and if we can get him out early tomorrow before the second new ball, that'll be pretty critical."