Labuschagne's glorious fifty top preparations for first Test

It was a day full of highlights for Marnus Labuschagne as Queensland proved they were up for the battle

09:54 Play video Western Australia v Queensland | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

Michael Neser took a classic catch but it was his Queensland teammate Marnus Labuschagne who stole the spotlight in the Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Queensland went to stumps on day two at 3-185 in reply to WA's 465, with Jack Clayton (52 not out off 112 balls) and Ben McDermott (11no off 33 balls) at the crease.

Labuschagne (77 off 96 balls) cracked 12 fours and one six in a promising knock before being trapped lbw by spinner Corey Rocchiccioli (1-61).

01:50 Play video Labuschagne shines in Shield half-century knock

But opener Matt Renshaw (six off 24 balls) was out cheaply in a blow to his hopes of pushing his case for a Test call-up.

Renshaw was caught at third slip off the bowling of Cameron Gannon (2-33), with Usman Khawaja (31) also falling to the WA paceman.

00:59 Play video Neser's incredible start to Shield season continues with boundary-line hanger

Labuschagne's half-century represents a good warm-up ahead of Australia's five-Test series against India, which begins at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22.

The 30-year-old also provided a comical moment while bowling when he tugged on Tom Straker's pants several times to get his teammate to field in the unusual position at the start of his run-up.

The bouncer barrage Labuschagne unleashed with his medium pacers had its desired effect when he found the edge of Gannon (53).

And Labuschagne had a second wicket courtesy of a stunning piece of fielding from Neser to dismiss Brody Couch (31).

Neser leapt in the air to take the catch on the boundary, threw the ball back into play as he went over the rope, before scrambling to catch the ball again.

'I don't think I've ever seen that!'



Marnus Labuschagne as #SheffieldShield captain is an experience 😂



Watch his full (and very entertaining) three-over spell from day one at the WACA: https://t.co/5oPc5eu6Jn pic.twitter.com/OCE2vNcxKR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2024

It meant Labuschagne finished with figures of 2-5 from 6.2 overs.

Neser was the pick of the bowlers with 5-68 off 25 overs, with all of his wickets coming on day one.

02:13 Play video Connolly delights again with free-flowing fifty

Earlier, WA resumed play at 7-319 following opening-day centuries to Josh Inglis (122 off 117 balls) and Sam Whiteman (102 off 237 balls).

The runs continued to flow on Wednesday as rising star Cooper Connolly (79 off 104 balls) combined well with tailenders Gannon and Couch to frustrate the Queensland attack.

Connolly's knock was finally ended when he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Renshaw (2-43).