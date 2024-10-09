Aussies steering clear of chaos in 'most open T20 World Cup'

Three – or even four – teams could finish on two wins apiece in Group A. It's a situation Australia are desperate to avoid

Australia are determined to keep themselves clear of what is shaping to be a chaotic battle for a semi-final berth in Group A at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The three-time defending champions are the only unbeaten team in their group after two matches and have a healthy net run-rate advantage over their rivals with two games remaining.

Next up a showdown with Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday evening (Saturday 1am AEDT), where Australia have an opportunity to all but lock in their semi-final spot ahead of their final group game against India two days later.

That match is set to be make-or-break for India, whose poor start to the tournament put them in a difficult position, before their massive win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday had them in happier territory with two wins from three matches.

India have moved up to second on the Group A table, albeit with an NRR of +0.576 compared to Australia’s +2.524.

But breathing down India’s necks are Pakistan and New Zealand, both with one win apiece, and both with a game in hand.

That means Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will have to sit back for the next three days and see how Pakistan’s clash with Australia and the following day's match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka (9pm AEDT) play out.

That will give them a better grasp of the scenario they face going into their own showdown with Australia on Sunday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have more control over their fate despite their heavy loss to Australia – if they win both remaining games, and India lose to Australia, they are through.

Even if India beat Australia, the White Ferns have the advantage of playing Pakistan one day later, so will know the NRR scenario standing between them and a top-four berth.

Pakistan are also alive, but need to upset at least one of New Zealand or Australia to stand a chance of progressing.

It could pan out that three – or even four – teams finish on two wins apiece come the end of the group stage.

It is a situation Australia want to avoid.

For them, the equation is currently simple: keep winning – and that starts with Pakistan on Friday.

"It's just going to be a tight, tight tournament and really competitive," Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry said on Wednesday.

"It's probably the most open T20 World Cup so far and I think that the conditions are probably playing a role in that, they're a little foreign for everyone, so everyone's had to adapt.

"It's super important (to stay ahead in Group A). I think Tuesday’s win, in terms of not just playing a really great match against New Zealand, but also finishing it really well was really important from a run-rate perspective.

"We're pretty aware of that. We've still got two games against some quality opposition, so first and foremost, you want to win, but just being aware of the circumstances is important as well."

Perry said Australia’s ability to adapt to the unfamiliar conditions at Sharjah Cricket Ground had been crucial, given they had never played at the ground prior to their tournament opener against Sri Lanka.

Despite never having toured the UAE before, Australia hit the ground running with both bat and ball; after their second game they could lay claim to being both the tournament’s fastest scoring team at 7.04rpo and its most economical with the ball at 4.50rpo.

That ability to adapt will again be tested against Pakistan, which will be the Aussies' first game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"(Assessing conditions) is a challenge for every team and it's certainly something we've spoken about and something that we want to be really good at, and a big part of that's communication," said Perry.

"We've really focused on just having some strong conversations as the game goes on between skill groups to make sure that we're across what's happening - but certainly lots of teams will be doing that, so then it becomes about executing as well."

On the other side of the draw, England have quickly established themselves as the team to beat in Group B, winning both of their opening games comfortably.

South Africa are also in a good position to make the semi-finals for a third consecutive T20 World Cup after thumping Scotland on Wednesday.

"We've been keeping an eye on (Group B) games just to assess the conditions across both groups because there's two venues, but in terms of what's actually happening (with those teams) ... if we make it out of the group stage, then you're going to look at the opposition there and how they've been going a little more closely," Perry said.