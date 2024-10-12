Kaur urges focus as India fight to keep Cup hopes alive

Harmanpreet Kaur's team risk being knocked out of semi-final contention if they cannot overcome the unbeaten Aussies

Captain of India's precariously placed T20 World Cup side Harmanpreet Kaur has urged her team to shut out external factors when they meet Australia in a must-win showdown on Sunday.

India are in a perilous position on the Group A table, where they sit second, level on four points with New Zealand but ahead on net run rate.

There are also unknowns about how Australia’s XI will look for the game in Sharjah, following injury blows to captain Alyssa Healy and quick Tayla Vlaeminck.

If India cannot upset the unbeaten Australians, they will risk being knocked out of semi-final contention by New Zealand, who will be favoured to defeat Pakistan on Monday.

Even a win over Australia may not be enough, given the White Ferns will have the advantage of knowing exactly how much they need to defeat Pakistan by to overtake India on NRR.

"It's a very important game for us … (there are a) lot of things we have to keep in mind and play and definitely going there you need a strong mindset," Harmanpreet said on Saturday.

"At the same time we just want to go there and play freely and enjoy our game.

"And after us, when New Zealand and Pakistan are playing, those things are not in our hand ... we don't even want to discuss those things.

"We just want to keep things simple and just focus on tomorrow's game."

India have yet to play at Sharjah Cricket Stadium but were given the opportunity to train at the venue twice this week, including a centre-wicket session on Saturday following New Zealand’s win over Sri Lanka.

Australia have played two matches at the venue and after emphatic wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand, looked to have a grasp on the conditions.

However, they will be grappling with the potential absence of captain, wicketkeeper and opener Healy, who suffered an "acute right foot injury" while batting in Australia’s win over Pakistan on Friday night.

Healy was forced to retire hurt and hobbled from the field. She was expected to undergo scans on Saturday, but the extent of her injury is yet to be confirmed.

Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck is likely to be unavailable after she dislocated her right bowling shoulder in a fielding incident, but no further details of the severity of her injury have yet been released.

Australia are almost certain to feature in the semi-finals given their healthy net run rate advantage over both India and New Zealand, but will nonetheless want to maintain momentum leading into the elimination matches.

Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner, who produced her best T20I figures since the last World Cup on Friday night, was already anticipating her next assignment against an Indian superstar when she fronted media immediately after that match.

Gardner tore through Pakistan’s middle-order taking 4-21 from her four overs, her second-best career T20I figures after the 5-12 she bagged against New Zealand during the 2023 tournament in South Africa.

While Australia rolled through Pakistan’s undermanned batting line-up for 82 in 19.5 overs, Gardner said she was anticipating a much sterner challenge against India on Sunday, when she will reprise her ongoing battle with India’s star left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana.

"I know I'm going to be challenged, I'm going to have to bowl two overs probably in the Powerplay against someone like Smriti Mandana, so the challenge is always there," Gardner said.

"I relish those environments, so hopefully I’ve got the upper hand against her."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 12 AEDT

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial