Aussie depth to be tested after double injury blow

Coach Shelley Nitschke calls for 'calm' as level of uncertainty surrounding injuries and venues ramps up

Australia will need to draw on their much-vaunted depth if they are to maintain their winning run at this T20 World Cup, following a disastrous evening in Dubai that saw injury strike captain Alyssa Healy and quick Tayla Vlaeminck.

As the Australian camp wait for news on the pair, with both due to undergo scans on Saturday, their brains trust will no doubt already be planning for a worst-case scenario, should it arise, given the less-than-48-hour turnaround between matches.

Undefeated after three group games, Australia are all-but locked into the semi-finals but could still mathematically miss out if they suffered an enormous defeat to India in their final round match on Sunday.

India will be desperate not only for a win, but also for a net run rate boost with New Zealand breathing down their necks, and will throw everything they have at Australia.

Healy suffered an "acute injury to her right foot" while running between wickets on Friday and hobbled from the ground, while Vlaeminck dislocated her right shoulder in a fielding incident.

The fast bowler’s latest setback was a gut-wrenching one given her history of serious injuries, and everyone in Australian cricket will desperately hope her recovery is a quick one.

01:30 Play video Match Wrap | Injuries sour crushing win over Pakistan

No matter what news the coming days bring, coach Shelley Nitschke said there would be no panic from Australia’s coaching and support staff.

"For us as support staff, it's just about being calm and consistent," Nitschke said.

"We've had some injuries tonight but if we're uptight, players will feel that.

"So we go about preparing and training and reviewing and whatever we've done in the past, making sure that we're consistent in that approach and not changing too much - I think that sends a message to the players that everything is okay here."

In the immediate term, while Vlaeminck’s raw pace is a loss, Australia do have a second fast bowling option in the squad in Darcie Brown, if extra pace is called for.

Covering for Healy, if her injury is as serious as feared, is a more complicated matter.

Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath would step up to lead Australia, who are also fortunate that their back-up wicketkeeper Beth Mooney is also the world’s best T20I batter and firmly entrenched in their XI.

04:32 Play video What it means: Aussies presented with surprise selection letters

Grace Harris could return to the XI to bolster the batting, while there would be a number of options to partner Mooney at the top of the order, given Harris, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux have all opened the batting either at Big Bash, state or international level.

During their tour of Bangladesh earlier this year, Australia opened with Harris and Litchfield in one of the three T20Is, offering some insight into where their thoughts might lead.

Nitschke said consideration would also be given to flying in replacement players if required – and if Healy was to be ruled out of the tournament, wicketkeeping cover for Mooney in particular could prove prudent.

"That's a good question and we haven't had a chance to talk about that yet," Nitschke said of potential opener options immediately after Friday’s game.

"We've got a few options, but we just need to assess where that will land.

"We've got Beth Mooney to step up and keep if required.

"We have to make sure we've got some coverage, so (flying in replacement players) depends on the prognosis of both injuries."

A distressed Healy walks off the ground after retiring hurt // Getty

If Australia do, as expected, finish on top of Group A, their next step would be a semi-final on either Thursday or Friday.

The date and venue for that potential semi-final – as already seen at the men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year – will be dependent on whether India qualify.

If India do make the semi-finals, they will feature in Friday’s game (1am Saturday AEDT) in Dubai – meaning Australia would feature in the Thursday semi-final (1am Friday AEDT) in Sharjah.

If India miss out, and Australia finish on top, they will instead play in the Dubai semi-final.

That uncertainty fits in with the theme of the tournament, which was relocated late, to a country that Australia, and several of their top rivals, had never played in.

"I've been really proud of the way we've gone about it, and we've prepared really well," Nitschke said of Australia’s ability to adapt throughout the tournament to date.

"We've discussed the conditions, and I think everyone has trained that way.

"We've certainly put a lot of preparation in, and we've been really strong communicating the conditions when we're out there, because we don't really know (what it will be like) until the game starts."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: beat Pakistan by nine wickets

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial