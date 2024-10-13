Healy ruled out of India clash with foot injury

Australia have provided an update on injured captain Alyssa Healy and quick Tayla Vlaeminck ahead of their World Cup showdown with India

Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of Sunday's blockbuster T20 World Cup showdown against India with a foot injury.

But Australia remain hopeful Healy could yet take further part in the tournament, releasing a statement saying: "Alyssa Healy is unavailable for tonight’s game after suffering a foot injury on Friday night.

"She will continue to be assessed over the coming days and should Australia qualify for the semi finals, her availability will be determined in due course."

Healy, who was forced to retire hurt while batting against Pakistan on Friday, arrived at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on crutches and wearing a boot ahead of Sunday's blockbuster pool game against India.

On Friday, Australia said Healy had suffered "an acute right foot injury" but no further details have been revealed about the nature of the ailment.

Australia and the ICC had already confirmed Tayla Vlaeminck had been replaced in their squad by allrounder Heather Graham, after the fast bowler dislocated her right shoulder in a fielding accident during the first over of the same game against Pakistan.

Tahlia McGrath will step up to lead Australia in Healy's absence against India, with Ellyse Perry named vice-captain.

Beth Mooney will take the wicketkeeping gloves, with Grace Harris named alongside her at the top of the order.

Alyssa Healy enters Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday // Getty

It is also not clear how long Vlaeminck will be sidelined for.

The 10th edition of the Weber WBBL will begin on October 27, and the fast bowler had been set to play a key role for the Renegades after missing the entirety of the last two Big Bash seasons through injury.

Beyond that, Australia have back-to-back three-game ODI series against India (at home) and New Zealand (away) in December, before a blockbuster home multi-format Ashes beginning January 12.

Allrounder Graham landed in Dubai on Sunday morning to join the Australian squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Tayla Vlaeminck with Australia vice-captain Tahlia Mc Grath // Getty

She had been the 16th member of Australia's T20I squad that played New Zealand at home in September, but was not part of the group that travelled on to the World Cup.

Graham played one game during that series, brought into the XI at the last minute after Ashleigh Gardner clashed heads with Georgia Wareham during a warm-up ahead of the first T20I.

Vlaeminck's injury is a shattering blow for the 25-year-old and her teammates, and a particularly cruel setback for the right-armer who was playing her first World Cup game since 2018 on Friday night, before she was forced from the field just four balls into the game when she dislocated her shoulder while diving to stop a boundary.

The Victorian had endured two knee reconstructions and shoulder surgery before her 21st birthday, then was ruled out of the 2020 T20 World Cup on the eve of the tournament with a stress fracture to the navicular bone of her right foot.

She returned from the ailment in 2021, only to suffer a recurrence of the injury during the 2022 home Ashes. Vlaeminck then dislocated her left shoulder - the same one she had previously injured - during her comeback tour for Australia A in the UK in mid-2023 and required surgery before returning late in the 2024-25 summer.

Vlaeminck had made an emotional return to Australian colours during the white-ball tour of Bangladesh in March, before earning her place in this T20 World Cup squad.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: beat Pakistan by nine wickets

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

