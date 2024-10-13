England thrash Scotland to move closer to finals berth

Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge steered England to an easy win in their historic first T20I against Scotland

All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Maia Bouchier has smashed 62 not out off 34 balls as England thrashed Scotland by 10 wickets in their Group B clash at the T20 World Cup.

England powered their way to 0-113 in 10 overs as Bouchier put on an unbeaten opening stand with Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who continued her splendid tournament form to score 51 not out off 26 balls.

Earlier, Scotland was restricted to 6-109 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up 2-13 from her four overs.

With the win England moved to the top of Group B with three successive wins in as many games.

They are equal on points with second-placed South Africa, but ahead on a comfortable net run-rate of +1.716.

England’s final game is against third-placed West Indies, who have two wins from three games. All three teams could find themselves in a battle for the two knockout spots from Group B.

Scotland lost all four group games in their maiden women’s T20 World Cup campaign, and along with hosts Bangladesh, are knocked out of contention to advance from the group.

Scotland opted to bat and their openers made a decent start. Sarah Bryce scored 27 off 31 balls and put on 38 for the first wicket with Saskia Horley (13).

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: beat Pakistan by nine wickets

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial