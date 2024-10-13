History repeats as Aussies leave India's World Cup on the brink

India again fell to Australia in a nail-biting loss and now rely on Pakistan to keep their tournament alive

India’s T20 World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread, and Harmanpreet Kaur’s team on Monday will find themselves in the unusual position of cheering on their fierce foes Pakistan, who now hold India’s fate in their hands.

For now, India remain in second spot on the Group A table. But they will not stay there unless Pakistan can upset New Zealand in their final group stage match at Dubai International Stadium on Monday evening.

India coach Amol Muzumdar happily took the bait following Sunday’s game, when asked who he would be supporting the following night.

"That's a good question ... well, I just want to wish Pakistan all the best. That's all I can say," he said.

"But we will be watching the game very closely, that's for sure."

India’s first-up thrashing at the hands of New Zealand left them scrapping to stay alive in the tournament from the get go. But they have improved significantly as the tournament has gone on, and all three other teams who qualify for the semi-finals would be relieved to see India boarding a flight home prematurely.

For their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, the end of Sunday’s match would have felt, in many ways, like something of a Groundhog Day.

India’s nine-run defeat to Australia, in a game where the stakes were higher for the former than the latter, followed an eerily similar script to a couple of other classic tournament showdowns between the rivals in recent years.

In the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal match, Australia posted a decent 8-161 batting first at Edgbaston.

India appeared well on track to reel that in at 2-118, needing 44 from 33 deliveries.

Harmanpreet had unleashed, and her 43-ball 65 was giving her side every chance of securing India’s maiden title at a major women's tournament.

But Australia held their nerve with the ball and in the field at the death, and India lost 8-34 to be bowled out for 152 in the final over.

Then there was the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final in Cape Town. There, Australia posted 4-172 at Newlands.

Again, India appeared on track to win, at one stage needing 41 off 34 with six wickets in hand and with Harmanpreet flying on 52 off 32.

But then, her bat got stuck as she was sliding home for what should have been a comfortable single. She was caught short, was forced to depart, and hurled her bat 10m across the Newlands outfield in disgust.

She had to tearfully watch from the dugout as India lost 4-34, as a superhuman Ellyse Perry dived to stop a certain boundary, and as Jess Jonassen and Ashleigh Gardner defended 20 runs from the final two overs to seal a five-run win and yet another final for Australia.

This time, India’s captain was there until the bitter end but was left stranded at the non-strikers for much of Annabel Sutherland’s clutch final over.

The scenario was different – this time, India looked well out of it needing 53 the last five, and it was only Harmanpreet’s late charge that brought her team back into it, leaving 14 to get off the last.

But again, it was not enough and while the bowler was different, there was still a clutch Australian denying India at the death.

"(Harmanpreet) controls run chases unbelievably well we've seen her do it time and time again," Australia stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath said on Sunday.

"As soon as Harman's at the wicket in a run chase you never feel fully in control because she can just go through the gears really quick and take a game away from you.

"So I thought we contained her really well early and then never quite let her get away ... in saying that, she batted really well in some tough conditions but I was really happy with the way we contained her.

"Every game we play (against India) comes down to the wire ... they're always hard fought and there's always crucial moments in there, there's always a bit of controversy … it always feels like it's a high stakes, enormous game.

"Whenever it's an India-Australia game, everyone shows up and it's always a cracker of a game."

Another narrow loss to Australia aside, it is not tournament over for India, who might do well to source some green and white clothing as they support their neighbours on Monday night.

As uncomfortable as it might be.

"That is something which is not in our control," Harmanpreet said on Sunday.

"If we get the opportunity to play another game, that will be great.

"But otherwise, whoever deserves to be there, that team will be there."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: beat Pakistan by nine wickets

October 13: beat India by nine runs

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here.