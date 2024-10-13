'A lot to process': Aussies relish mini-break as semis await

It's been a rollercoaster 72 hours for Australia who now begin preparing for their semi-final

With a T20 World Cup semi-final berth secured, Australia will take a much-needed break to reset and recalibrate following a tumultuous couple of days in Dubai.

Their thrilling nine-run win over India means Australia are locked into top spot in Group A, with two round games remaining over the next two days.

01:30 Play video Sutherland holds nerve as Aussies continue unbeaten run

While Australia stuck true to their pledge to stay out of the chaos that is the race for the second Group A semi-final spot, a double-injury blow created a different sort of havoc in their camp.

After the emotional and practical blows of losing Tayla Vlaeminck and Alyssa Healy to injury on Friday, through to stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath seeing off a desperate India just 48 hours later, Monday will present a chance to switch off while they wait to find out who, where and when their next game will be.

"There's been a lot going on ... Friday night was a tough night for us and a lot to process but in tournaments like this, it's move on, you’ve got a job to do," McGrath told reporters after Sunday’s game.

Stand-in captain McGrath prepares to bat following the national anthems // cricket.com.au-Sam Gosling

"We've been really trying to get around each other as a group, whether it be the injured girls or the girls playing slightly different roles, and just really sticking together as a group and focusing on the job at hand.

"I thought we did a really good job of that and came out and played really well tonight, so I’m really proud of the group."

The nuances of the tournament playing conditions mean Australia won’t know which semi-final they will play in until the final Group A game on Monday night.

If New Zealand beat Pakistan, and knock India out in the process, Australia will play in Thursday’s first semi-final in Dubai (1am Friday AEDT), but if India qualify, they will play in Dubai and Australia will instead play the second semi in Sharjah a day later.

Likewise, they won’t know their opponent until after Tuesday’s final Group B game between England and West Indies, who are both in the running for semi-final spots alongside South Africa.

"It’s a little bit unknown for now, so first of all we’ll really enjoy the fact that we've had a really good group stage," McGrath said.

"Maybe (we’ll do) a bit of tourist stuff in Dubai over the next day or two and then we've got a job to do, so we’ll get back to training, working out what ground we're playing at, what opposition we're playing."

Vlaeminck has cruelly been ruled out of the tournament after dislocating her right shoulder, but Australia have kept the door open for captain Healy – who arrived at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on crutches and wearing a moon boot on Sunday – to return for finals.

How realistic those hopes are is unclear, with little information provided about the nature of her ailment other than it being "an acute right foot injury".

That might become clearer when Australia return to the training track in coming days.

If she cannot play, Healy’s presence around the group in the dressing room will mean her influence is still felt.

Alyssa Healy enters Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday // Getty

"(Healy’s) been great,"McGrath said.

"She's such a passionate cricketer that she wanted to be involved in every single aspect, and she sent me a message straight away (after she was injured) asking me what I needed and how she could help.

"She was in our meeting today when we were working out match-ups.

"From all reports she was a very painful watcher who just wanted to be out there and wanted to be involved.

"She's huge for this team and she's well and truly part of it, whether she's on the field or off the field, she helps out enormously."

Healy watches on during the match against India // Getty

Meanwhile McGrath will feel increasingly confident leading on-field, after passing the biggest captaincy test of her career to date.

The South Australian had only previously led Australia in one T20I, against India in late 2022, and in one ODI in Ireland in 2023.

"I felt a lot more prepared today, a lot more calm taking on the captaincy," McGrath said.

"I've been in the vice-captain role for an extended period of time now and I really like the way that Midge and I work together.

"We think very similarly and then today I had really good support around me, especially Pez (Ellyse Perry) and Ash (Gardner) they helped me out a lot and were just really good to bounce some ideas around."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: beat Pakistan by nine wickets

October 13: beat India by nine runs

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here.