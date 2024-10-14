Babar 'rested' as new selection committee swings axe

akistan have insisted "there is a plan" as they attempt to level the series against England after a humbling first Test loss on the same Multan wicket

Pakistan have attempted to paper over a chaotic couple of days in camp, claiming they have been working to "clear and good plans" despite making radical changes to their side ahead of the second Test against England.

Australian head coach Jason Gillespie cut an expressive figure as he took part in a lengthy planning meeting during Monday's final training session, with seven different voices having their say in a 45-minute discussion in the middle of the Multan pitch.

Among the figures involved were former ICC umpire Aleem Dar, former captain Asad Ali and Aqib Javed, all of whom form part of a new selection panel that took a scalpel to the squad after losing a high-scoring series opener by an innings and 47 runs.

Babar Azam, the team's best credentialed batter, has been replaced by the uncapped Kamran Ghulam, while fast bowling duo Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have been stood down in favour of a spin-heavy attack.

Pakistan will now rely on a veteran trio of tweakers, Noman Ali, 38, Zahid Mahmood, 36, and Sajid Khan, 31, as well as the off-breaks of all-rounder Salman Agha, in the hope that the re-used surface offers enough turn to dictate terms to the tourists.

It fell to assistant coach Azhar Mahmood to speak on behalf of the team and the former Sydney Thunder allrounder did his best to apply order to what looked like disarray.

"There is no change in the approach. We had clear and good plans of seaming pitches against Bangladesh (in their previous Tests) and how to go now in this series," he said.

"We announced a team for one Test match because we knew we would have changes. We planned to go with a spinning pitch against England and wanted the ball to spin after day two. It did not take turn even on the fifth day. Now I think in the next Test the ninth day (on the same surface), the pitch will take turn.

"If we go with spinners and dominate then we have a good chance to get 20 wickets. The players who are coming in are experienced and have been playing first-class cricket for a while."

Mahmood also found himself attempting to navigate the logical complexities of taking the out-of-form Babar out of the firing line for a must-win game while also reaffirming his status as the country's leading cricketer.

"There is no question that Babar Azam is our best batter, he is number one with a superb technique," said Mahmood.

"The selection committee decided that with so much cricket coming this is the best time to rest him. Babar is not dropped, he is rested. He was willing to play but for the best interest of Babar and for the team we have rested him."