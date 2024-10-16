Redmayne displays batting class as Heat, Hurricanes make semis

Two teams booked their semifinal berths while Sydney Thunder stayed in the hunt with big win

'Canes are finals-bound with win over Meteors

08:56 Play video ACT Meteors v Hobart Hurricanes | T20 Spring Challenge

The Hobart Hurricanes have booked their place in the T20 Spring Challenge semi-finals with a three-wicket win over the ACT Meteors at Cricket Central.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Meteors couldn't find momentum due to some good bowling by the Hurricanes slowing the run rate down and getting consistent wickets.

The Hurricanes had the Meteors down 6-78 in the 15th over but thanks to Shivani Mehta (23 off 16) and Zoe Cooke (25*), they were able to lift their side to a more respectable total of 122.

When Lizelle Lee fell for a second ball duck in the first over, the ACT looked full of confidence, but Ruth Johnston and the experienced Nicola Carey were able to steady things for the Hurricanes.

The Meteors bowling attack fought back dismissing Carey and Elyse Villani in consecutive balls, but Tabatha Saville stood up for the Hurricanes with her 22 runs from 19 balls to get her side back on track.

Grace Dignam gave the 'Canes a scare with her three wickets late in the chase, but Molly Strano and Lauren Smith were able to steer the Hurricanes to the win with 11 balls remaining.

As a result, despite starting their Spring Challenge campaign with back-to-back wins, the Meteors will have to rely on the results of Thursday's games to secure their place in the finals.

Redmayne show takes Heat home against Strikers

09:55 Play video Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat | T20 Spring Challenge

Georgia Redmayne has led the Brisbane Heat to the top of the T20 Spring Challenge ladder, helping her side to a six-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers.

Redmayne produced a match-winning knock of 96 off 55 to help the Heat chase down the target of 176 set by the Strikers in the first innings.

The Strikers bowling attack started well in its defence of the total, picking up the wicket of the dangerous Laura Harris in the first over. However, Redmayne proved to be in ominous form smacking 15 boundaries on her way to 96.

Emerging allrounders Charli Knott and Sianna Ginger both played support roles in the chase, making 30 and 24* respectively, while Jess Jonassen featured up the order in a new role for the Heat before falling for 17.

After losing the toss, the Strikers were sent in to bat by the Heat and got off to a strong start in the first six overs thanks to the opening partnership of Eleanor Larosa and Katie Mack.

From there, the Heat broke through with back-to-back wickets by Ruby Strange, who first dismissed Larosa and then Madeline Penna for a golden duck, stopping Penna from replicating her match-winning century from the day prior.

Mack was the highest scorer for the Strikers with her 47 from 33 balls, while Jemma Barsby's contribution of 35* from the middle order helped the Strikers to a respectable total of 175.

The Heat were able to chase down their target with seven balls remaining to finish with three wins from their four games, whereas the Strikers finish with two wins from their four.

Thunder come out on top in bottom-of-the-table clash with Scorchers

09:20 Play video Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers | T20 Spring Challenge

Sydney Thunder kept their semi-final hopes alive after getting a 61-run win over the Perth Scorchers at the Cricket Central.

The catch though is that they will need another whopping win over cross-town rivals Sydney Sixers on Thursday if they have to progress.

After losing the toss, the Thunder went in with a clear intent. Georgia Voll clearly didn’t have her golden duck from the previous game on her mind, as she cleared the rope in the very first over.

The big-hitting allrounder kept going for the boundaries, before falling to Shay Manolini on the score of 29.

But fellow opener Tahlia Wilson didn't let the Scorchers get on top, smashing two fours and a six off the pace of Stella Campbell the very next over to take her team to 1-50 at the end of the powerplay.

From there on, Wilson and Anika Learoyd stitched a 137-run partnership that displayed a great understanding of home conditions. The duo picked their overs to score, determined to avoid a collapse like their game against the Melbourne Stars. Captain Wilson made an impressive 80 off 57, while Learoyd scored 60 off 37.

When quick Zoe Britcliffe removed Wilson on 81, England-import Georgia Adams ensured the Thunder ended the innings with momentum on their side with a six on the final ball.

Defending 183 – the highest total of the competition so far – the experienced Thunder bowling unit restricted the Scorchers to 1/31 in the first six overs, with Sam Bates removing Ines McKeon, who was starting to look dangerous.

While the other opener – Maddy Darke – got stuck in, she couldn't keep up with the asking rate and kept losing partners at the other end. Her innings finally came to an end on 40 off 41 at the end of the 17th over.

The Scorchers were restricted to 9-122, as the two teams swapped places at the bottom of the points table.

Hannah Darlington was the standout performer on the field for the Sydney Thunder, picking up three wickets and taking two stunning catches on the boundary.

