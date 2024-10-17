Scorchers lock away Aussie keeper for another season

Perth set to chase contract extensions for senior core this summer as Josh Inglis recommits until BBL|15

Australia's white-ball gloveman Josh Inglis will remain a Perth Scorcher until at least the end of KFC BBL|15 after extending his deal with the Big Bash powerhouse.

Inglis, who hit a 93-ball century in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield season opener last week, has added another year to his current contract which was due to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old replaced Matthew Wade as Australia's T20 wicketkeeper during last month's UK tour after taking over the 50-over duties during last year's ODI World Cup when Alex Carey was dropped.

00:56 Play video Every six from Inglis' record-breaking T20 ton for Australia

The right-hander set a new benchmark for the fastest T20 ton for Australia against Scotland in September, reaching the milestone in 43 deliveries.

That followed his 47-ball hundred against India last December, which equalled the previous record for the Aussie men's team. He is one of just three men after Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch to hit multiple T20 international centuries for Australia.

Inglis is the first of several senior players the Scorchers will be keen to lock away over the summer with the contracts of the Mitch Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye and Nick Hobson all expiring at the end of BBL|14.

The Scorchers have won the men's Big Bash a record five times but couldn't overcome injuries to captain Turner and paceman Richardson last season where they were eliminated by Adelaide Strikers in the Knockout.

"We're a very tight unit and we've played a lot of cricket together … so extending my contract was an easy decision," Inglis said.

"Sharing those title-winning moments as a group is why you play the game, so hopefully there is more of that this coming season.

05:25 Play video Inside story of Perth's epic BBL|12 Final run chase

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Finn Allen in action at The Furnace this year. I spent a month with him in the MLC (Major League Cricket) and saw firsthand how destructive he can be at the top of the order."

The Scorchers completed their list for BBL|14 last month when they signed former Canadian spin-bowling allrounder and reigning WA Premier Cricket best and fairest Matthew Spoors after adding Englishmen Matthew Hurst and Keaton Jennings in the overseas player draft.

Perth will launch the BBL|14 season on December 15 when they host Melbourne Stars at Optus Stadium.

Perth Scorchers squad for BBL|14: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Josh Inglis, Keaton Jennings (England), Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

