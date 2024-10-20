Starc, Abbott impress on day one in Shield returns

Sean Abbott took four wickets to lead a NSW fightback late on day one against Victoria

06:14 Play video Victoria v New South Wales | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

Marcus Harris couldn't further press his claims on Australia's vacant opening spot as Sean Abbott shone for NSW in their Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria.

Abbott (4-50) did most of the damage for NSW, who sent Victoria in to bat at the MCG on Sunday and reduced their hosts to 9-259 at stumps.

Seven wickets fell in the final session, with Victoria losing 5-21 in the space of 12 overs shortly after tea.

But Tom Rogers – who took 37 balls to get off the mark before hitting 31 runs from his next 44 – and Fergus O'Neill (28) led a counter-attack against the new ball to ensure Victoria will bat again on day two.

Victorian opener Harris is in the mix to replace Steve Smith at the top of the order for Australia's Test series against India, starting in Perth next month.

01:44 Play video Persistent Starc wins out in fascinating Harris battle

The experienced left-hander made 143 and 52 in the opening Shield match of the season against Tasmania, but was out for 26 soon after lunch on Sunday.

Harris, who was hurt earlier when struck on the forearm, was caught down the leg side off returning Test paceman Mitchell Starc (1-35).

The 32-year-old hit just one boundary in his 89-ball innings and was the second wicket to fall after opening partner Ashley Chandrasinghe (11) was out cheaply to Abbott.

Peter Handscomb (64) and Campbell Kellaway (55) put on 101 runs for the third wicket before Jackson Bird (1-42) found the breakthrough after tea.

01:05 Play video Abbott shines with four day-one wickets against Victoria

Handscomb hit 10 boundaries in his 112-ball innings before nicking Abbott to the safe hands of Smith at second slip.

"They bowled beautifully, they're both class bowlers … (and) don't really give you any loose balls," Handscomb said of Starc and Abbott.

"Every over we just kept telling each other to fight and get through because it's tough for us out there, but it was going to be tougher for the next bloke coming in.

"It's a really good day for us today, we're really happy with that situation – when you get sent in here (at the MCG) on day one, if you can get somewhere between 180 and 220, we tend to feel like we're still in the game."

Abbott also dismissed Sam Harper and Victorian skipper Will Sutherland for ducks in an impressive display, during which he sent down more overs (20) than any other NSW bowler.

"We saw some movement most of the day and some swing … but I think the Vic boys batted very well on that wicket," Abbott said at stumps.

"It felt a bit frustrating at times, we went past the bat a lot and it was nice to get some reward late in the day after some hard toil."

Test spinner Nathan Lyon took 1-60 from his 19 overs.

Rogers (31no) and Scott Boland (0no) will resume for Victoria on Monday morning.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25