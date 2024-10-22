Knight cleared off serious injury, set to join Thunder

England captain Heather Knight has been cleared to travel to Sydney for WBBL|10 after an injury at the ICC T20 World Cup

Heather Knight has been ruled fit to join the Thunder ahead of WBBL|10 after being cleared of serious injury by the England medical team.

Knight was forced to retire with a calf injury during the first innings of England's final T20 World Cup game against the West Indies.

She wasn't able to take the field during the run chase, having to watch her side get eliminated from the tournament.

After getting evaluated in the UK, the England medical team cleared the skipper of serious injury and gave the all-clear for her to join her Thunder teammates.

The ECB released a statement saying that "as pain and function has significantly improved over the last couple of days, she will link up with the Sydney Thunder to continue her return to play under the guidance of both Sydney Thunder and England medical teams".

The 33-year-old took to social media to confirm that she had ruptured her plantaris tendon in her calf, saying she "was doing good" and that the injury "won't keep me out for long". Knight lamented the bad timing of the injury but said she was "looking forward" to joining the Thunder later in the week.

Her return-to-play date has not yet been confirmed, with the Thunder's first WBBL game coming up on the 28th of October against the Hobart Hurricanes in Tasmania.

