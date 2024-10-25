WBBL Preview: Can Strikers be first to three-peat

WBBL|09 result: Champions (11 wins, 3 losses), defeated Brisbane Heat in the final

WBBL|10 Squad: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana (India), Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Ins: Smriti Mandhana (India), Eleanor Larosa, Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Ellie Johnston (Heat), Maggie Clark

Outs: Georgia Adams (Thunder), Dani Gibson, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Ella Wilson

Potential best XI: Smriti Mandhana, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson (wk), Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast/Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Player availability: Smriti Mandhana will miss the start of the WBBL season playing in the ODI Series between India and New Zealand while Laura Wolvaardt will miss the end of the season with her own international commitments with South Africa.

03:24 Play video Mandhana equals highest ever WBBL score with unbeaten ton

Inside word with Adelaide Strikers coach Luke Williams

The Adelaide Strikers will be chasing history in WBBL|10 with the side looking to become the first ever Big Bash team to win three championships in a row.

With many clubs naming the club as the team to beat this season, Strikers coach Luke Williams has said his side is under "no illusions" of how tough it will be to break through for a record-breaking third straight WBBL title.

"Despite having performed really strongly in recent seasons, I think we're under no illusions of how difficult it's going to be this season. It's a cliche, but everyone starts at the same position and I think it's the respect that we have for the competition," he said.

"It's always a balancing act between, having a squad that's played together for a period of time and really familiar with the roles that they've played and there's a comfort in that but certainly you're always looking to get stronger."

The Strikers have certainly bolstered their championship winning squad from last season signing one of the best batters in the world in Smriti Mandhana.

Plus, the Strikers have contracted some of the brightest talents in the country with Elanor Larosa and Maggie Clark signing WBBL contracts for the first time while retaining a core group of their title winning team from last year in Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Katie Mack and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

00:52 Play video McGrath castles Heat pair in match-turning burst

Draft Strategy: "We're really happy with how the draft went for us. Obviously Laura Wolvaardt has been a key pillar of the side for a long period of time, so retaining her was a huge priority. We knew that we'd signed Smriti Mandhana outside of the draft. So for us, we were looking to get an allrounder with our last available selection. Orla Prendergast with her ability to bat and bowl in all phases, she's a really good fielder. She was one that we were really keen to secure so we were delighted that Orla was available for selection."

Smriti Mandhana signing: "One of the beauties of so much franchise cricket around the world is that our players play with different players from different countries. I've worked with Smriti at RCB in the WPL and also at the Southern Brave in The Hundreds. I think her connection with Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington along with the time that I've spent with her probably all contributed to her signing with the club. We're absolutely delighted to have someone of Smriti’s calibre join us and hopefully she has a fantastic time and enjoys her experience with the Strikers. She'll definitely slot in at the top of the order. I think that's where she's done so well over such a long period of time and being a left-hander as well. She took her maiden international wicket not that long ago either, so she's probably gonna be pushing for a bowl but I think she’ll mainly be a top order batter for us this year."

Orla Prendergast: "I've sort of observed all of her from afar for a little while now. She played domestic cricket in England last season and also has obviously played some international cricket for Ireland. I guess I've followed her for a period of time and I love the fact that she's multifaceted with batting, bowling and fielding. That was exactly what we were looking for with that selection. Really looking forward to what she can bring for the Strikers this year. It's really exciting for world cricket that players from different countries are available. So we're delighted that Irish players are joining us and can't wait to see what she brings."

Coming into season as reigning champs: "Even going into last season, having won the year before, I think we’ve got so much respect for every team in the competition. Certainly at the draft, the coaches that were there and you look through the other squads as they start to be finalised and think there's eight really strong squads. So despite having performed really strongly in recent seasons, I think we're under no illusions of how difficult it's going to be this season. It's a cliche, but everyone starts at the same position and I think it's the respect that we have for the competition, that first of all, it's trying to play good enough cricket and play well enough that you win enough games to play finals. That's definitely the first step, to find the rhythm of the tournament. And then hopefully we have enough players playing really good cricket for us to connect as a team and if we're able to do that, we'll play well enough that we'll get through to the finals like we have in recent seasons. From there, you’re always a chance."

Having to evolve: "It's always a balancing act between, having a squad that's played together for a period of time and really familiar with the roles that they've played and there's a comfort in that but certainly you're always looking to get stronger. Year on year, you know that the teams around the competition are looking to do that as well. There's some challenges with international availability at different times and all those things play a part in who's available at what sort of selections and all those sort of things. I think every team's looking to strengthen their squad from the previous year and we're no different. I think one thing that we challenge ourselves on as a team and a franchise and the playing group is being really consistent with how we go about things. We prepare really diligently for each tournament and each game and we've got a core group of players that have played together for a long period of time. The games come thick and fast in the WBBL and there's always little challenges, whether it's injury or different things that arise. So the ability to stay calm and consistent and to prepare really well is something that I think has been probably a hallmark of our side so far and something that we're going to have to keep doing really well if we're going to compete."

01:54 Play video Wolvaardt goes boundary-hunting in entertaining knock

Young players to watch: "Eleanor Larosa signed her first contract for the Adelaide Strikers and has had a really good start to her WNCL career with South Australia. She’s got a couple of half centuries and doing a really good job bowling. Eleanor is a left arm bowler and left hand batter, so she provides some variety in our batting and bowling. I certainly think if opportunities present for Eleanor, she's ready to go and take the most of those opportunities. Maggie Clark's another young player that's had some success for Australia Under 19s. Yet to make her debut for South Australia, but again has been given an opportunity with the Strikers."

Playing on Adelaide Oval: "Last year we had the stadium series game as well as the grand final at Adelaide Oval. The players absolutely loved it. Obviously the fans can come in and see some cricket on one of the best ovals in the world. We appreciate any opportunity to play at Adelaide Oval and we've got a couple of minor round games there as well as Karen Rolton Oval which has a great atmosphere in a little sort of boutique ground that we love playing at as well so we can't wait for all those home games."

