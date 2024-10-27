Heat choose to field in grand final rematch

Weber WBBL|10 is underway at the Adelaide Oval in the first of three matches today

Brisbane Heat have won the bat flip and asked the Adelaide Strikers to bat first in the opening match of Weber WBBL|10.

In a rematch of last year's thrilling decider, both sides will be eyeing off the perfect start to their campaign in the first of three matches in today's triple-header.

Strikers XI: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Orla Prendergast, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe Heat XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jessica Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock

The Heat have named three first-gamers in their XI, including India international Shikha Pandey.

Brisbane first-gamers Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons and Sianna Ginger // Getty

Leg-spinner Grace Parsons and allrounder Sianna Ginger, both of whom have put in impressive performances for Queensland in the WNCL, also debut.

There's a newbie for Strikers too: Irish international Orla Prendergast was presented with her first WBBL cap by Katie Mack.