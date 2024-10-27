InMobi
Heat exact revenge on Strikers in WBBL final rematch

Oliver Caffrey (AAP)
Rising star Charli Knott produced a crucial unbeaten 44 as the Heat opener WBBL|10 with a win over the defending champions

Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat | WBBL|10

Brisbane Heat have turned the tables on reigning champions Adelaide Strikers, winning a rematch of last year's Weber WBBL final by four wickets to open the new season.

In the first game of the 10th edition of the WBBL, the Heat suffered some nervous moments in the chase at Adelaide Oval before reaching the Strikers' 5-133 with 12 balls to spare.

Charli Knott (44 not out) proved a steady hand for Brisbane when they lost 3-9 as they closed in on the target.

Australian star Megan Schutt claimed two quick wickets to give Adelaide a sniff of a miracle victory.

But Knott, 21, closed out the win with a lofted drive for two runs to be named player of the match.

Adelaide, who are gunning for a third-straight title, never got going with the bat on their home ground despite an unbeaten 51 from captain Tahlia McGrath.

Tahlia McGrath leads Strikers with opening day fifty

In her first game for the Heat, Indian quick Shikha Pandey took 2-14 from her four overs, including the key wicket of Strikers opener Laura Wolvaardt.

The match was the first of three games to take place on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday.

In a double-header at the Adelaide Oval, the Melbourne Renegades will later battle the Sydney Sixers.

To finish off the day, Perth Scorchers will host the Melbourne Stars at the WACA Ground.

Wins assume extra significance this year after the tournament was reduced from 14 games to 10.

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.794 0 2
2 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.521 0 2
3 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.521 0 0
8 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.794 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

