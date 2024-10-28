Carey, Graham lift Hurricanes to top win

Phoebe Litchfield stood up for the Thunder on captaincy debut but it was the Hurricanes who came away with the win

Hobart Hurricanes have got their WBBL|10 campaign off to the perfect start with a strong 31-run win over Sydney Thunder at Ninja Stadium.

Phoebe Litchfield (51 off 37) and Anika Learoyd (29 off 27) threatened to steal victory from the 'Canes on Monday night, but the Tasmanian side stood tall to defend their total of 7-141 at home.

Heather Graham was crucial to the defence with the medium pacer claiming 3-19, including the big wicket of Litchfield, who led the Thunder in her first game as captain. Lauren Smith and Chloe Tryon also took two wickets each for the victors.

Nicola Carey was one of the most influential players with the batting allrounder scoring her first half century since WBBL|05 before claiming the important wicket of Learoyd in the 15th over to all but seal the win.

The 31-year-old scored 52 off 38 balls in the first innings, featuring seven fours to help lift the 'Canes to a defendable total as Tabatha Saville finished the innings superbly with an unbeaten 23* off 16 deliveries.

Carey moved up the order to No.3 in what proved to be a successful change.

"I've had a few different roles with the bat over the last few years. It's nice to get a bit more time out in the middle," the allrounder told FoxCricket, adding she was surprised when her coaches suggested she bat at No.3.

"I'm not someone who is going to clear the rope, so it might look a little bit different."

Carey had to steady the ship when Lee departed in the second over after the Hurricanes lost the bat flip and were sent in.

She came to life in the two-over power surge, hitting four boundaries to push the Hurricanes to 2-92 but was out shortly afterwards.

Her departure sparked a collapse of 4-12 with Samantha Bates (3-20) and Sri Lankan veteran Chamari Athapaththu (2-26) tightening the screws.

Sydney's chase got off to the worst possible start when Molly Strano trapped Athapaththu lbw on the first ball.

Hurricanes wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee had a terrific game highlighted by a big moment in the 14th over where she stumped Litchfield off a wide delivery.

Lee put in some swift glovework, taking the Graham delivery from wide outside off before taking the stumps millimeters before Litchfield got back in her crease.

Sydney were all out for 110 in the 18th over, chasing Hobart's 7-141.

The Thunder have a shot at revenge when they meet Hobart on Thursday night at North Sydney Oval.

