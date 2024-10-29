Strikers' world-class attack holds off Sixers for first win

The defending WBBL champions scored their first win of the new season with an impressive display against the Sixers

09:34 Play video Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers | WBBL|10

Adelaide Strikers have survived an Ellyse Perry onslaught to score an 11-run Weber WBBL win over Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval.

The two-time defending champions, who lost their opening match last weekend, recovered from 4-51 in the seventh over to make 171 against the hosts after being sent in.

Bridget Patterson (44 off 32 balls) and Ireland's Orla Prendergast (39 off 31) rebuilt the innings with a fifth-wicket stand of 54.

A sparkling cameo from player-of-the-match Amanda-Jade Wellington, who smashed six fours and two sixes in a 16-ball 40, added more substance to the innings.

"I just have fun with it, I like to move laterally around the crease and hit to unusual areas," Wellington told broadcaster Fox Cricket.

The Sixers were well placed at 3-140 but lost three wickets in the Power Surge as part of a collapse of 6-18 to finish at 9-160.

Perry followed up her 81 off 38 balls in the Sixers' first-up win over the Melbourne Renegades with 54 off 28, producing several sumptuous off-side strokes in her 11 boundaries.

01:59 Play video Perry punishes the Strikers with a classy fifty

Scottish batter Sarah Bryce (62 off 44) shared partnerships of 80 with Perry and 53 with impressive debutante Elsa Hunter (28 off 22).

With 14 needed off the final over, leg-spinner Wellington (2-36) struck twice and conceded just two runs, becoming just the third bowler to take 150 WBBL wickets.

Pacer Megan Schutt (2-28) and spinner Anesu Mushangwe (3-27) ripped through the middle and lower order, as Adelaide recovered after earlier dropping several catches, including a chance to remove Perry early.

Mushy magic 🪄



Ash Gardner is gone for a duck and it's game on at North Sydney Oval. #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/xgvy4GPXBA — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 29, 2024

"Our bowlers, outstanding job, there was a little bit of pressure with Perry, what a class act," Wellington said.

"But once again our composure really helped us tonight."

Quick Darcie Brown (2-25) claimed the vital wicket of Perry, as the Strikers scored an eighth win in their last nine contests against the Sixers, who have lost seven of their last eight matches at North Sydney.

Perry (2-21) was also influential with the ball, bowling Tahlia McGrath with a delivery that cut back and then taking a sharp return catch to dismiss another key batter, Laura Wolvaardt.

Veteran allrounder Perry and left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle (3-35) made early inroads into the Strikers batting.

Spinner Ashleigh Gardner (4-32) wrapped up the Strikers innings with three wickets in four balls in the final over.

Weber WBBL|10 standings