LIVE: Friday frenzy! Bulk Shield, A, WBBL action

cricket.com.au

Keep across all the live cricket in one spot

Australia A v India A 

Click here to watch the live stream of Aus A v Ind A 

Australia A: Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Fergus O'Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham

 

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

New South Wales v Queensland

Click here to watch the live stream of NSW v QLD

NSW: Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Moises Henriques (c), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Jack Edwards, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley, Josh Hazlewood

 

Queensland: Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Angus Lovell, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Liam Guthrie, Benji Floros, Mitch Swepson (c), Tom Straker

Tasmania v Western Australia

Click here to watch the live stream of TAS v WA

Tasmania: Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald, Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Brad Hope, Mitchell Owen, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Kieran Elliott, Matt Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell

 

Western Australia: Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Joel Curtis (wk), Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Cameron Gannon, Matthew Kelly, Brody Couch

South Australia v Victoria

Click here to watch the live stream of SA v VIC 

SA: Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Jake Lehmann, Alex Carey (c) (wk), Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway, Lloyd Pope

 

Victoria: Ashley Chandrasinghe, Jonathan Merlo, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb, Tom Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Mitchell Perry, Peter Siddle, Doug Warren, Cameron McClure

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

Coverage to begin on Channel 7 and Foxtel from 3:45pm AEDT

Adelaide Strikers: TBA

 

Sydney Thunder: TBA 

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars

Coverage to begin on Channel 7 and Foxtel from 7:15pm AEDT

Sydney Sixers: TBA

 

Melbourne Stars: TBA 

