McSweeney fails too as Test opener spot remains up in air

Nathan McSweeney was set to take pole position in the race for the vacant Test opening spot but he fell short on day two

Nathan McSweeney has become the latest Australian Test hopeful to falter in his push for the top-order vacancy, denied a half-century in Australia A's first match with India A.

After rivals for selection Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris failed on day one, the stage appeared set for dark horse McSweeney to stake his claim in Mackay.

In at No.4, the in-form South Australia captain had anchored the innings with a patient display, building intrigue as to his potential for a shift to the top of the Test order against India.

But McSweeney lasted less than an hour on Friday before clipping Nitish Kumar Reddy to gully after Cooper Connolly (37 from 60 balls) and Josh Philippe (4) fell in quick succession.

McSweeney's 39 from 131 balls was nevertheless the top score on a deck that gave both sides grief in their first innings.

Former Test spinner Todd Murphy threatened to embarrass his top-order teammates by posting the most runs for Australia, despite averaging only 14.86 in first-class cricket before this week.

Murphy (33 from 47 balls) came in at No.9 and bludgeoned the only six of the innings, over deep backward square leg, as he flagged his aggressive intentions at the death.

But the 23-year-old holed out to mid-off to end Australia A's innings with the hosts - 195 all out - 88 runs ahead of India A (107).

Murphy had become Mukesh Kumar's final victim as the paceman ended the pick of India A's bowlers with an impressive 6-46.

A travelling reserve for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Kumar set carnage in motion on day two by dismissing Connolly following the young West Australian's positive start.

Connolly (37 from 60) had notably clubbed Test hopeful Prasidh Krishna for four on three occasions in the same over before Kumar had him caught at square leg.

Sai Sudharsan (96no) and Devdutt Padikkal (80no) partnered to put India A (2-208) ahead by 120 runs at stumps on day two, but neither man is in the Test squad for the five-match series beginning in Perth on November 22.

Australia A paceman Jordan Buckingham grabbed the highlight of the day in running out Abhimanyu Easwaran (12) with a direct hit from mid-on.

The bullet-like throw consigned the visitors to 2-30 before Sudharsan and Padikkal embarked on an unbeaten 178-run stand.

Both Easwaran and Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) were again out cheaply as they jostle to replace India opener Rohit Sharma, who looks set to miss the first Test for personal reasons.

Australia A injected Connolly's part-time spin into the attack after tea as they searched in vain for a breakthrough late on day two.

Australia A v India A series

Australia A squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Beau Webster

India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

First first-class match: October 31-November 3: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (10am AEST)

Second first-class match: November 7-10: MCG, Melbourne (10.30am AEDT)

India v India A intra-squad match

November 15-17: WACA Ground, Perth