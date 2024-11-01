McKenna stuns to join Lanning in powering Stars win

It was young and old whacking balls everywhere for the Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval

Meg Lanning produced a vintage knock and Rhys McKenna announced her arrival as a legitimate WBBL force to help the Melbourne Stars beat the Sydney Sixers.

On a record-breaking day at North Sydney Oval, Lanning and McKenna produced the fastest-scoring century-stand in WBBL history before rain ended the game early.

Sitting at 2-68 at the halfway mark, Lanning (58no) and McKenna (52) put on 104 runs from 43 balls to help the Stars to 4-195.

The Sixers were then 4-56 in reply when rain stopped play, falling to a 32-run loss on DLS.

The Stars' win came after the Sydney Thunder also broke records in their defeat over Adelaide in the first game of the double-header, with their 64-run victory the biggest in the club's history.

But that only ended up being a warm-up for the fireworks McKenna produced later.

The 20-year-old blitzed her 52 from just 22 balls, playing one of the shots of the tournament when she square-drove Ellyse Perry for six.

She hit three sixes in total and seven fours, as she and Lanning took the game completely out of the Sixers' control.

Lanning was also in imposing form, after helping steady the ship early in her innings.

She led the way as the Stars took 28 off one Lauren Cheatle over, cutting a full-toss no-ball from the left-armer for six over point.

The former Australian captain also hit one of her classic cover drives for six off spinner Sophie Ecclestone, as the Stars hit 127 runs from their final 10 overs.

The Sixers then lost wickets cheaply in reply, with only Perry scoring an unbeaten 31 after Alyssa Healy was caught behind for four on return from a foot injury.