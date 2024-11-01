India batting slumps again against Kiwis in Mumbai

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Will Young made half-centuries in energy-sapping conditions but the Black Caps were restricted to 235 by Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul before India slumped to 4-86 on the first day of the third Test in Mumbai.

Shubman Gill was on 31 while Rishabh Pant was on one at stumps on Friday after Jadeja had claimed 5-65 and Washington Sundar 4-81 when the visitors batted.

Rohit Sharma was unable to make the most of being dropped early on and the out-of-form India skipper fell for 18, before Ajaz Patel bowled Yashasvi Jaiswal for 30 and trapped nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj lbw for a duck with the next ball.

Virat Kohli then ran himself out for four while attempting a needless single to hand the advantage back to New Zealand in the final 15 minutes.

"It was quite unexpected," said Jadeja. "But sometimes miscommunication and misjudgement can happen.

"We have tomorrow and the batsmen that are left will need to build small partnerships and take the score past 235. That will be our gameplan."

Mitchell top-scored for the Black Caps with 82 and Young made 71 as the tourists endured oppressive heat and humidity at the Wankhede Stadium to lay a decent foundation in their quest to win the finale and sweep the series.

Young notched his half-century by hitting Washington out of the ground after lunch and looked well set for a maiden ton only to fall against the run of play, edging Jadeja to slip.

After ending the 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket, Jadeja claimed another victim in the same over by castling Tom Blundell for a three-ball duck, but Mitchell steadied the ship with a gutsy knock despite cramps.

Glenn Phillips fell for 17 before tea as Jadeja bowled him with a straighter ball and the spinner also got rid of Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry immediately after the break for his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.

Tom Latham had earlier won the toss and opted to bat but it was India who enjoyed the quick success, paceman Akash Deep trapping Devon Conway lbw for four.

Washington bowled Latham for 28 and Rachin Ravindra for five with almost identical deliveries that straightened slightly before going past the bat.

New Zealand won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first Test victory in India in 36 years, and wrapped up the series in Pune with a 113-run win.

The last time India were blanked in a home series was in 2000 when they lost 2-0 to South Africa and they will eye a morale-boosting win before the marquee five-Test tour of Australia to contest the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

