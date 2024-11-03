Molineux proves all-round credentials with explosive half-ton

Sophie Molineux equalled the record for third-fastest WBBL half-century with her 21-ball fifty against Adelaide Strikers

Sophie Molineux has typically been associated with clutch performances with the ball throughout her career, but Sunday's explosive half-century against a top-notch Strikers attack was a timely reminder of her all-round class.

Molineux arrived at the crease with her team 5-52, needing 106 from 69 balls, and duly hammered 64 from 32 deliveries, including three sixes.

Her knock was instrumental in setting up a thrilling final-ball win over the two-time reigning champions, with Nicole Faltum hitting the winning runs.

The Renegades are now 2-2 after four games, and have already equalled their two victories from a torrid WBBL|09.

Molineux's fifty came off just 21 balls, a club record and the equal-third fastest in WBBL history as she matched the efforts of Victorian teammate Rhys McKenna at North Sydney Oval just days earlier.

02:21 Play video Sophie Molineux's sensational fight-back

"The messaging from the coaches has been really clear and consistent that we bat deep and we want to play an exciting brand of cricket and also be adaptable," Molineux told cricket.com.au after the game.

"We had to adapt there through the middle and just try and get a partnership and go from there.

"I think that was one of the more positive things, that we've got players stepping up at different points in time.

"The first couple of games we were a bit disappointed to be none and two, but at the same time there were so many positives and there was a really good feel around the group and it probably wasn't reflecting on where we were on the ladder."

Sunday's knock was Molineux's first WBBL half-century since 2022, and her seventh overall.

There had never been a doubt the left-hander is a classy batter, and in domestic one-dayers she opens the batting and has a century to her name.

An extraordinary game & the 3rd quickest half-century made in WBBL history. Sophie Molineux, take a bow.#WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/EauuiJMmOL — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 3, 2024

But Molineux said she had been working to increase her power game, and her innings on Sunday, where she struck at 200, was significantly above her WBBL career rate of 105.

Her opportunities to bat in the Australian side have been rare – during the recent T20 World Cup she was listed at either No.9 or 10 – and she admitted she had found it more difficult to find rhythm in that aspect of her game since returning from a serious knee injury late last year, and since suffering broken ribs that ruled her out of The Hundred in August.

"I'd like to say I've been hitting the gym a bit," Molineux laughed.

"No, it's just something that I enjoy working on.

"There's plenty of different positions that I get thrown in, and to be honest, I just want to do whatever I can for team where we're at.

"It's been a good challenge.

"Probably being in and out of playing (with injuries), it's been hard to get a bit of a roll on with the bat, harder than it's been with the ball."

The 26-year-old opened the batting for the Renegades on 63 times in 98 innings through her first eight Big Bash seasons, but since returning this tournament after missing WBBL|09 with a ruptured ACL, she has found a home in the middle order.

It is a role she said she was happy to embrace, as the Renegades look to make the most of their ultra-deep batting order, which has experienced batters Faltum and Naomi Stalenberg coming in at No.8 and 9.

"It's just a balancing act," Molineux explained.

"We bat so deep, it's just a really tough time for the coaches and the leaders to try and get the right mix.

"(Courtney) Webb's been hitting them really well, so has Hayley (Matthews) and Alice (Capsey) isn't too far away at all.

"So it's just getting that balance right and we've got a lot of team players in there that want to do whatever they can for the team and it doesn't really matter where they bat … that's the beauty of this group."

The Renegades will look to continue their winning run when they travel to Perth to play the Scorchers on Thursday.

Meanwhile the Strikers have a week to reset after posting their third defeat in four games.

They will be boosted by the arrival of India superstar Smriti Mandhana ahead of their next match against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba, but the shorter 10-game season means there is less room for error if they are to achieve an unprecedented third consecutive title.

Heading into Sunday's game, captain Tahlia McGrath said her team needed to be brave and she led from the front in that aspect, hitting 64no from 44 balls.

01:48 Play video Tahlia McGrath leads with powerful 64no

"We had them on the ropes early, but that's cricket and someone can take away the game away from you so quickly," Strikers quick Darcie Brown said after the game.

"We've had a bit of a busy schedule, so we'll head home and just reset and have a couple days off and get away from cricket for a bit, and then come back and it's game on in Brisbane.

"Obviously, we'd like to be off to a flyer … but from the last few years we know that we can come back and peak at the right time of the season."

