All you need to know: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat

Perth Scorchers host Brisbane Heat at the WACA with both sides keen to bounce back from recent losses in WBBL|10

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 14, Weber WBBL|10

Where: W.A.C.A, Perth

When: Tuesday, November 5, Bat flip at 4.40pm local (7.40pm AEDT), first ball at 5.10pm local (8.10pm AEDT)

Officials: Jamie Thomas (field), Ashlee Gibbons (field), Kate Holloman (third), Ahmad Khan (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (C), Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hemalatha Dayalan, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (C), Georgia Redmayne, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Jemimah Rodrigues

Form guide

Perth Scorchers: LWLLL (most recent first)

The Perth Scorchers got off to a great start with a win over the Melbourne Stars at home in Perth but fell to the Renegades in their second game of the tournament.

Brisbane Heat: LWWLW

Players to watch

Grace Harris hit her stride against the Hurricanes, top scoring with 75 runs off 57 balls. Harris will be looking to go big again, and it was in one of the Heat's match ups with the Scorchers' in WBBL|09 that Harris had the viral bat moment on her way to the highest-ever score in the WBBL.

Playing in her first game for the Heat, Jemimah Rodrigues showed her class at the crease against the Hurricanes. She hit seven boundaries on her way to 45 with an impressive strike rate of 166.66.

Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine got starts but failed to capitalise against the Melbourne Renegades. The opening pair for the Scorchers will be itching to post a big opening partnership, and in one of the regular season games between these two sides last season, Devine posted a century while Mooney had a half century of her own.

Head-to-head

Overall: Brisbane Heat (12 wins), Perth Scorchers (8 wins) At WACA: Brisbane Heat (3 wins), Perth Scorchers (2) Most runs: Beth Mooney (628), Grace Harris (431), Georgia Redmayne (267), Jess Jonassen (235), Elyse Villani (228) Most wickets: Jess Jonassen (26), Nicola Hancock (13), Alana King (12), Delissa Kimmince (12), Katherine Brunt (11)

Rapid stats

What's on the line?

After both sides suffered a loss in their most recent games, it will be about getting back onto the winners list for the Scorchers and Heat.

The Heat have a good record at the WACA, winning three of the five matchups over in the west and will take that confidence into the game.

The Heat are currently third in the standings and a win will further consolidate their spot in the top four for a finals place.

Currently the Scorchers have two games in hand compared to the rest of the competition and find themselves within reaching distance of the top four.

With three games in the next five days for the Scorchers, a win over the Heat will provide some nice momentum.

Each of the past seven WBBL matches between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat have been won by the team batting first; the Heat have won four of the seven games in that span (L3).

The Perth Scorchers have won only one of their past six WBBL matches (L5); although, that one victory did come in their most recent game at the WACA Ground (27 October 2024 v Stars).

The Brisbane Heat have a batting good connection rate of 84% in WBBL10, the best of any team; in addition, the Heat's batting dot ball rate (37%) is also the best.

Lilly Mills (Scorchers) has a bowling economy rate of 5.33 in WBBL10, the second-best of any player (behind Marizanne Kapp – 5.27 for Stars).

Weber WBBL|10 standings