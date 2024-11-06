All you need to know: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

Hobart Hurricanes face Sydney Sixers at the Ninja Stadium, with both teams looking to climb up the ladder

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 15, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Wednesday, November 6, Bat flip at 5.40pm local (5.40pm AEDT), first ball at 6.10pm local (6.10pm AEDT)

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Phil Gillespie (field), Simon Burns (field), Muhammad Qureshi (third), Sam Burns (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (C), Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Chloe Tryon, Danni Wyatt-Hodge Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (C), Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Bryce, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Elsa Hunter, Kate Pelle, Courtney Sippel.

Form guide

Hobart Hurricanes: LWLWL (most recent first)

Hurricanes have had a mixed start to their WBBL|10 campaign with two wins and two losses but are still within touching distance of the top four.

Sydney Sixers: LLWWW

After knocking off the Melbourne Renegades to start their season, the Sixers fell 11 runs short against the Strikers and then lost to the Stars in a rain interrupted game at the North Sydney Oval.

Players to watch

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge hit her best score so far for the Hurricanes in their win over the Heat. She was a class above with her 62 from 35 ball that included three sixes and six fours.

Molly Strano has been an important player for the Hurricanes for a number of years but in WBBL|10 she has been on fire in the field. She has shown a strong pair of hands taking a couple of great catches for the Hurricanes last few games.

Only the rain could stop Ellyse Perry from posting another big score in the Sixers' last game. The veteran is in red hot form at the moment and will be key for the Sixers to break their losing streak.

Head-to-head

Overall: Hobart Hurricanes (2 wins), Sydney Sixers (18 wins) At Ninja Stadium (Bellerive Oval): Hobart Hurricanes (0 wins), Sydney Sixers (5 wins) Most runs: Ellyse Perry (687), Ash Gardner (421), Erin Burns (321), Alyssa Healy (312), Sara McGlashan (223) Most wickets: Marizanne Kapp (18), Sarah Aley (17), Dane van Niekerk (15), Ash Gardner (14), Hayley Matthews (10)

Rapid stats

Sydney Sixers have won 18 of all their 20 WBBL matches against the Hobart Hurricanes (L2), including each of their last six; in fact, the Sixers' 18 wins against the Hurricanes is the most of any team against another in the history of the competition.

The Hobart Hurricanes have won each of their last two WBBL matches in Tasmania; the last and only time the Hurricanes recorded a longer winning run in their home state was their first five games there in the history of the competition (December 2015 to January 2016).

Sydney Sixers have scored at least 60% of their runs from boundaries in all their three innings in WBBL|10; the Sixers had done so only once across their 16 innings in the competition prior to this campaign.

Alyssa Healy (2,990) is 10 away from becoming the second player to score 3,000 runs for the Sydney Sixers in WBBL history (Ellyse Perry –4,431); although, she's scored fewer than 10 runs in four of her last six innings in the competition (6,2,26,1,10,4).

Lizelle Lee (4) is one away from recording the outright third most scores of 50+ for the Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL history (Heather Knight – 8, Mignon du Preez–7, Rachel Priest – 4); she scored 50 runs in her most recent innings in the competition against the Sydney Sixers (13 November 2023).

What's on the line?

This shapes as a must win game for both the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers.

Historically, the Hurricanes have struggled against the Sixers and their last win against the Sixers was way back in WBBL|06.

The Sixers have lost their last two games and if they want to stay on pace for a top four finish they need to bank another win early in the season.

Ellyse Perry's side has won every matchup against the Hurricanes at Ninja Stadium, which will build confidence heading into this clash.

Despite history favouring the Sixers, the Hurricanes are well placed to break the streak this time around.

Weber WBBL|10 standings