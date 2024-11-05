King creates havoc as Mooney shows magic touch again

Beth Mooney batted the whole innings while Alana King achieved a personal best

09:18 Play video Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat Highlights | WBBL|10

Beth Mooney's 42nd half-century and Alana King's maiden five-wicket haul in the Women's Big Bash League have lifted the Perth Scorchers to victory by 28 runs over the Brisbane Heat at the WACA Ground.

Chasing 143 to win, the Heat threatened the target late as Laura Harris (40 off 21) launched a cameo, bashing 17 runs off the 17th over of the innings, delivered by Amy Edgar.

That left the Heat needing 31 runs off the final three overs, but she lost her wicket in the following over, spooning King to Dayalan Hemalatha at long off.

01:24 Play video Beth Mooney shows her finesse with a smooth 77

That triggered an epic collapse, with the final three wickets falling for a single run.

Earlier, the Scorchers started well with Sophie Devine (25) and Mooney (77) both looking in good touch, but the Heat struck every time a partnership began to form.

The Australian opener held the innings together as wickets fell around her, and had only four boundaries to her name after 17 overs.

01:54 Play video Giddy up! Wild five for King as Heat spun out

However, a late flourish against the likes of Jess Jonassen and Nicola Hancock got the Scorchers above seven runs per over.

Hancock (3-23) was the pick of the Heat bowlers and had the last laugh, bowling Mooney around her legs off the final ball of the innings.

01:13 Play video Hancock uses WACA bounce to advantage in key spell

The Heat were never able to get going in their pursuit, Ebony Hoskin and Chloe Ainsworth both taking a wicket early.

King was instrumental throughout with the ball, removing Charli Knott and Sianna Ginger in the middle overs and finding herself on a hat-trick at the death.

Her final wicket, Shikha Pandey caught at cover, was her fifth of the match and the first time she has taken a five-wicket haul in the WBBL.

Despite being behind the eight ball the entire chase, the visitors had a sniff as Harris began to launch, but her wicket ultimately sealed the result.

Weber WBBL|10 standings